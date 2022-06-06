ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Jackson man arrested for assault by strangulation

By Andrew Birkle
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JnFrw_0g2F15VX00

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police say a Jackson man has been arrested and lodged for assault by strangulation.

Officials say the incident happened on Sunday.

Troopers were called for a domestic assault complaint in Jackson County.

After an investigation, MSP said they arrested a 23-year-old man from Jackson.

At this time, that is all the information we have. If we learn more about this incident, we will update you on-air and online.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Woman sentenced in Lansing arson killings

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect the correct year of the incident, alongside correcting an error regarding Williams’ alleged involvement with the children’s uncle. LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Abbiena Williams has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for causing a deadly fire that killed three people. Williams was arrested for setting […]
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Flint police officer terminated, arrested for assault

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint police officer has been terminated from his job and arrested for allegedly assaulting his partner. The Flint Police Department received a domestic assault complaint on June 1 against one of its officers. The complaint alleged Officer Javion Miller, who had been with the department for six months, assaulted the complainant who was a domestic partner, Flint police said.
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, MI
Jackson, MI
Crime & Safety
Jackson County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Jackson, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WLNS

LPD needs help in two separate shooting cases & burglary

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking the public for help in solving two shooting cases, and is looking for one man who has a felony warrant for burglary in Lansing. CASE ONE:The Lansing Police Department is asking for information on a fight that lead to two unrelated people being shot. The […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Jackson man arrested for allegedly threatening school

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Jackson County high school student who police say made threats of violence was arrested peacefully thanks to a school resource officer and his relationship with students. Back in December, a 20-year-old student was expelled from Napoleon Community Schools district after a domestic dispute. Nathan Mann is in jail after making […]
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Police seek missing 15-year-old boy believed to be in Lansing or Jackson

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy last seen in Lansing May 31. According to authorities, Xzavier Cornell Williams-Woody was last seen near the intersection of Ohio Avenue and Taft Street. Police describe Williams-Woody as standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds...
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Strangulation#Violent Crime#Michigan State Police#Msp#Wlns 6 News
WILX-TV

Woman arrested by Michigan State Police for 2nd OWI following crash

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A woman was arrested in Hillsdale County after police claim she crashed her vehicle while intoxicated Monday. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers from the Jackson Post were dispatched to a crash in Adams Township, where they found the driver intoxicated. Police said the driver, a 37-year-old woman, was arrested for operating while intoxicated -- second offense.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
sent-trib.com

Toledo man sentenced for soliciting an undercover officer

A Toledo man will spend time in jail for arranging for sex with an undercover police officer. John Urso, 40, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. He pleaded guilty April 26 to importuning and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, both fifth-degree felonies; and...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLNS

Missing 11-year-old Lansing boy found

UPDATE 9:30 P.M.- The Lansing Police Department has confirmed that Davis has been found. LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is looking for a missing 11-year-old boy. The boy, David Louis Davis is Native American, 4 feet 9 inches tall with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and either […]
LANSING, MI
MLive

Student charged for threats made to Jackson County school staff

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A Napoleon Community Schools student has been charged for allegedly making threats toward school staff. On Tuesday, May 31, the Napoleon Township Police Department was informed of a potential series of threats being made against Napoleon Community Schools staff members, as well as the department’s school resource officer assigned to the district, police said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Out of gas money, Isabella Co. Sheriff’s Office shifts gears

ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday night that it has exhausted all its fuel funds with multiple months to go before the budget resets. Sheriff Michael Main posted on Facebook that he has instructed deputies to manage whichever calls they can over the...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
WLNS

WLNS

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy