Jackson man arrested for assault by strangulation
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police say a Jackson man has been arrested and lodged for assault by strangulation.
Officials say the incident happened on Sunday.
Troopers were called for a domestic assault complaint in Jackson County.
After an investigation, MSP said they arrested a 23-year-old man from Jackson.
At this time, that is all the information we have. If we learn more about this incident, we will update you on-air and online.
