Jackson man arrested for assault by strangulation

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police say a Jackson man has been arrested and lodged for assault by strangulation.

Officials say the incident happened on Sunday.

Troopers were called for a domestic assault complaint in Jackson County.

After an investigation, MSP said they arrested a 23-year-old man from Jackson.

At this time, that is all the information we have. If we learn more about this incident, we will update you on-air and online.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.