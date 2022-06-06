ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Borderlands 3 Cross-Play Update Is Live With PS5 And PS5 Support

By Luis Gutierrez
Gamespot
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGearbox Software has officially made Borderlands 3 full cross-play as a part of a new update released on June 1. It was previously reported that Gearbox Software had planned on making Borderlands 3 full cross-play by this spring. Before the recent update, players on...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Xbox Users Can Buy Controversial Xbox 360 Game Again After 12 Years

Xbox users across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can buy one of the Xbox 360's most controversial games again after 12 years. The Xbox 360 is Microsoft's best-selling console of all time, and it's not even close. And it's been the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation counterpart a run for its money. It did this with a plethora of great exclusives and timed exclusives ranging from the Gears of War series to Mass Effect. Beyond exclusivity, there was generally a large collection of great games and new IP during that console generation. Like every generation though, there were also some stinkers, such as Sonic the Hedgehog, more commonly known as Sonic '06.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Big Xbox 2022 Exclusive Confirmed for PS4 and PS5

During today's State of Play presentation, one of the biggest Xbox exclusives of 2022 was announced for PlayStation platforms. Tunic released exclusively on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S back in March, but the game has now been announced for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Tunic is set to drop on September 27th, giving a new audience a chance to experience what the game has to offer. The title was announced alongside a new trailer, though it seems that fans should not expect to see anything new beyond what was offered in the Xbox version.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gearbox Software#Video Game#Stadia#Director#Echo
SVG

PlayStation Goes All In With Three Major TV Adaptations

TV adaptations of games are all the rage these days, and many more are on the way. For starters, Netflix has seen great success with both the "League of Legends"-inspired "Arcane" and "The Witcher," both of which have been renewed for fresh seasons. There are also plenty of big name adaptations currently in the works, from an HBO production of "The Last of Us" and a trippy anime take on "Nier" to an Amazon show based on "Life is Strange" and beyond.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus June Leak Reveals Next Free Games

As has become increasingly common, the PlayStation Plus free video games for June 2022 have seemingly leaked online ahead of an official reveal. According to the leak, PlayStation Plus Essential -- which is the new baseline tier of PlayStation Plus following the merge of PlayStation Now into the service -- and above will include three different video games for free starting on June 7th.
FIFA
Digital Trends

Everything announced at PlayStation’s June 2022 State of Play

Sony held its second announcement-packed State of Play of the year. PlayStation has had a fun year thus far with games like Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, and MLB The Show 22, but will now highlight what games are coming to PS5 in the back half of 2022, as well as what we can expect from the upcoming PlayStation VR2 headset.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
NME

‘Modern Warfare 2’ campaign, multiplayer and ‘Warzone 2’ details revealed

Infinity Ward held its Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 worldwide reveal earlier today, and we’ve put together all the major announcements from the event into one place. You can watch the reveal trailer here, with the first footage of a level from the game being shown off tomorrow (June 9) during Summer Game Fest. We’ve broken down all the news about the campaign, multiplayer, Special Ops and Warzone 2 below.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Leak Teases Addition of One of 2022's Biggest Games

A new leak has suggested that one of the biggest games that will release in 2022 may be coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one. In a general sense, Game Pass has been no stranger to making some big additions to the service over the past year or so. Titles like MLB The Show 22, Rainbow Six Extraction, Sniper Elite 5, and many, many others have all come to Xbox Game Pass as soon as they were released. And while it stood to reason that this trend would continue well into the future, it seems like Xbox might have just shelled out a hefty amount of money to get one of the biggest titles of the year on the platform right away.
MLB
Ars Technica

Sega, still doing what Nintendon’t, announces a tiny Sega CD retro console

Sega's Genesis Mini console was one of the only officially licensed retro emulation boxes that came close to the NES and SNES Classics' combination of software quality and hardware authenticity, even if its emulation wasn't quite perfect and its game selection was missing some heavy hitters. The company's mini-Game Gear was also the first officially licensed device to make the mini-console fad portable.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Netflix’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners trailer shows Night City in a whole new way

Netflix unveiled a new trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the upcoming anime series from studio Trigger (Kill la Kill, Promare), on Wednesday during the streamer’s ongoing Netflix Geeked Week event. The series will premiere on Netflix in September 2022. Based on CD Projekt Red’s 2020 action role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077,...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix's Exception Anime Shares First Look

Netflix has a mysterious new horror anime project on the way with some major names behind the new project, and has revealed the first look images at the new Exception anime series. During their special Geeked Week presentation last year, Netflix had announced a slate of new anime projects in the works for a release in 2022. While some of these new projects have managed to release by this point, there are still just as many that fans are still looking forward to seeing hitting the streaming service for the second half of the year. Such as one major horror series, Exception.
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

Take a Look at the Official 'Stranger Things'-Themed Xbox Series S

In celebration of the release of the newest season of Stranger Things on Netflix, Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox Series S. Paying homage to the show which heavily relies on the ’80s pop culture reference, Microsoft has produced an Xbox to look like a cassette player from the Upside Down, rooted in 1980s nostalgia. Microsoft finds itself playing into the Stranger Things cultural phenomenon, creating an exclusively designed Xbox Series S. Called the Upside Down Xbox Series S, the special console features cassette player like buttons below the fan grill, as well as the Stranger Things logo on the side. The controller and the console also feature a weathered look, as if it has been entrapped in the tendrils, vines and the vicious floral and fauna found in the Upside Down. To complete the look, the Xbox Series S comes with a hazmat container.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Resident Evil 2 PS5 update has been spotted on Sony's servers

We're probably getting next-gen versions of Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7: Biohazard on next week, as database listings have been discovered just in time for the Capcom Showcase. Following its Capcom Showcase announcement yesterday, Twitter profile PlayStation Game Size (opens in new tab) has located Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 on the PSN backend. Reportedly taking up 21.8GB and 20.48GB of space respectively. There's no sign of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard's PS5 version just yet, but that's likely a matter of time.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Steam Leak Reveals Controversial Nintendo Switch Exclusive Is Coming to PC

A new Steam leak has revealed that a Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED exclusive is coming to PC and seemingly coming to the digital storefront very soon. While games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Super Mario Odyssey, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe -- Nintendo's first-party exclusives -- are never going to come to PC, third-party Switch exclusives have shown that they can migrate to other platforms. The latest example of this seems to be Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise, which seems not only Steam bound, but it looks like it's coming to the PC storefront today.
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

First Trailer for the Epic Games MegaGrants-Funded ‘The Last Whale Singer’ Debuts

A proof-of-concept trailer dropped today for Germany-based Telescope Animation’s planned feature The Last Whale Singer, which will be made using a newly-created workflow centered on Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5 real-time game engine through funding by two Epic MegaGrants and a grant from the EU’s Creative Europe Media. The trailer debuts today online and will be featured next week as part of Epic’s exhibition at the Annecy International Animation Festival in France. The Last Whale Singer is a planned multi-platform project that would also include a prequel video game, episodic series, and AR/VR projects, each created using the same assets designed...
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

PlayStation Plus games for June 2022 available this week

Sony has this week confirmed the new games that will be made available via the PlayStation Plus subscription service for June 2022. “The rollout of the all-new PlayStation Plus is well underway, with Asia’s launch last week and Japan launching starting today! Additional markets will launch this month, and we can’t wait for fans to enjoy the new service” explained Sony.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy