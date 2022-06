DANVILLE, Va. — The body of an 11-year-old was recovered in Dan River, according to The Danville Fire Department. First responders said they got a call around 3:54 p.m. Tuesday about a boy disappearing while playing at Dan River near Robert Woodall Chevrolet dealership. A boy that was with the 11-year-old said he turned his back for a second before he went missing, so he called 911.

