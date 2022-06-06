ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sources close to PM Johnson believe he has won confidence vote – BBC

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – The BBC reported on Monday that sources close to British...

The Independent

US won’t agree UK trade deal if Boris Johnson ‘discards’ protocol, says Speaker Pelosi

The US Congress will not agree to a free trade deal with the UK if Boris Johnson plunges ahead with a plan to “discard” the Northern Ireland Protocol, Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said.The leader of the US House of Representatives said it was “deeply concerning” the British government was planning to unilaterally end protocol checks previously agreed with the EU.Ms Pelosi said she had previously told Mr Johnson and foreign secretary Liz Truss that if they choose to “undermine” the Good Friday Agreement, then Congress “cannot and will not support a bilateral free trade agreement with the UK”.Mr Johnson...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Sir Roger Gale would be ‘surprised’ if Boris Johnson still prime minister by end of Autumn

Sir Roger Gale has suggested he will be “surprised” if Boris Johnson is still prime minister by the end of Autumn.He also claimed the rebellion was “much greater” than expected, after Mr Johnson on Monday survived a confidence vote, receiving the support of 211 Conservative MPs (59 per cent).“I will be surprised if this prime minister is still in Downing Street by the end of the Autumn,” Mr Gale said.“There are significant problems down the road.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Boris Johnson no-confidence vote – live: PM survives, but 148 Tory MPs vote against himOnly Boris Johnson would try to carry on after a vote like thisWho could replace Boris Johnson as PM? The latest odds
U.K.
Daily Mail

Lisa Nandy sparks furious Commons row after accusing Tory MP Bob Seely of 'corruption' over his admission that he backed Boris Johnson in confidence vote after PM agreed to look at giving his local council more money

Lisa Nandy triggered a furious Commons row today after accusing a Tory MP of 'corruption' over his support for Boris Johnson. She clashed with Isle of Wight Conservative Bob Seely over his admission that he backed the PM in Monday's confidence vote after he agreed to review funding for the island's council.
POLITICS
Reuters

Scottish Conservatives leader plans vote against UK PM Johnson

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - British lawmaker Douglas Ross, leader of the Scottish Conservative Party, said he will vote to oust Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a confidence vote later on Monday. "Having listened closely to people in Moray who re-elected me to represent them, and from many people across...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Boris Johnson won his vote of confidence by a smaller margin than you might think

Boris Johnson won Monday night’s vote of confidence by 211 votes to 148. At first glance, this seems like a fairly commanding win – and I mean “at first glance”.When comparing the size of two numbers, we are taught to look at the first digits of the numbers first. If two numbers have the same number of digits, the one with the larger digit in the leftmost column is the bigger of the two. To determine whether Boris Johnson is staying or going we simply need to register that the two in the hundreds column of the for votes is...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Mail

Doctors are left stunned after cancer 'disappears' for EVERY patient in drug trial - raising hopes treatment is 'tip of the iceberg' and can be used to help people fighting other forms of the disease

A new colorectal cancer drug has shocked researchers with how effective it is against the highly dangerous disease, after it virtually cured every member of a clinical trial. Dostarlimab, a monoclonal antibody drug that is already approved to treat endometrial cancer in the UK, smashed expectations in a trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.
CANCER
UPI News

China, U.S. winning in global arms industry shakeup spurred by Ukraine war

June 9 (UPI) -- Russia's war in Ukraine is upending the global arms industry. As the United States and its allies pour significant sums of money into arming Ukraine and Russia bleeds tanks and personnel, countries across the world are rethinking defense budgets, materiel needs and military relationships. Countries that historically have had low levels of defense spending such as Japan and Germany are bulking up, while nations that purchase most of their weapons from Russia are questioning their reliability and future delivery.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Sir Keir Starmer set to visit Dublin and Belfast amid NI Protocol row

Sir Keir Starmer will meet with Irish political leaders in Dublin on Thursday, with the ongoing row over post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland expected to dominate discussions.The Labour leader arrived in Dublin on Wednesday evening for a dinner with the British-Irish Chamber, before meeting President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheal Martin on Thursday.His first visit to Ireland as Labour leader comes as the UK Government proposes controversial legislation to override the Northern Ireland Protocol.Sir Keir, who will visit Belfast as part of the trip, will also meet with Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.The...
POLITICS
BBC

Boris Johnson wins vote but suffers large Tory rebellion

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has won the backing of a majority of Tory MPs in a confidence vote despite a significant revolt against his leadership. The PM won 59% of the vote, meaning he is now immune from a Conservative leadership challenge for a year. In all, 211 Tory MPs...
POLITICS
BBC

Douglas Ross has not called for Boris Johnson confidence vote

Douglas Ross has not re-submitted his letter of no confidence in the prime minister, BBC Scotland understands. Boris Johnson will face a vote of confidence in his leadership later, after a number of Conservative MPs said they no longer wanted him to carry on. However, the Scottish Conservative leader -...
POLITICS
The Independent

Keir Starmer says he can’t tell if Tories were ‘cheering or booing’ as PM entered Commons

Keir Starmer said that he could not tell whether Boris Johnson was greeted with boos or cheers as he entered the House of Commons for Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (8 June), after surviving a confidence vote earlier in the week.The Labour leader made a reference to the reception the prime minister received as he arrived at the national service of thanksgiving for the Queen’s platinum jubilee last Friday.Johnson won the votes of 211 Conservative MPs (59%) to remain in office.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
POLITICS
International Business Times

In The Last-Chance Saloon, Boris Johnson Survives As UK PM For Now

For a man who long set his sights on becoming Britain's prime minister, Boris Johnson came dangerously close on Monday to being ousted by lawmakers tired of defending him and faces a battle to win back the confidence of his party and country. He survives, just, for now. But he...
POLITICS
The Independent

Poll predicts heavy Tory by-election loss amid reports PM faces leadership test

New polling has indicated that the Conservatives are in for a crushing defeat in the Wakefield by-election amid reports Boris Johnson could face a vote on his future as soon as next week.The Prime Minister secured his majority of about 80 seats at the 2019 general election off the back of scalps in the so-called Red Wall – traditional Labour supporting areas in the North of England, the Midlands and Wales which voted Tory, inspired by Mr Johnson’s promise of delivering Brexit.But with Wakefield scheduled to go to the polls on June 23 to elect a new MP after former...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

No confidence vote: Everything you need to know about the challenge to Boris Johnson’s leadership

Boris Johnson is facing a no-confidence vote after 15 per cent of his own MPs said they could no longer support him. Sir Graham Brady, the chair of the 1922 Committee, announced the vote on Monday morning. He said that the number of Conservative MPs to have submitted letters of no confidence in Mr Johnson had reached the threshold of 54, triggering a vote on his premiership. He added that the vote will be held between 6pm and 8pm today, with the ballots being counted “immediately afterwards” and the result announced this evening. Almost 30 Tory MPs have publicly...
POLITICS
Reuters

UK's Gove says would not challenge PM Johnson for leadership

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Senior British minister Michael Gove said on Thursday that he had no plans to challenge Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the leadership. "Oh God no!" he told Sky News when asked about potentially running against Johnson for leadership of the Conservative Party. Johnson narrowly won...
POLITICS
MarketRealist

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Faces No Confidence Vote, Explained

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a possible ouster in a no-confidence vote on June 6 that was triggered by his own political party. Overall, 54 Conservative members of Britain’s Parliament submitted letters of no confidence in Johnson, which met the 15 percent needed to force a vote. Here’s the no-confidence vote explained in a little more detail.
POLITICS

