Sources close to PM Johnson believe he has won confidence vote – BBC

Sir Keir Starmer will meet with Irish political leaders in Dublin on Thursday, with the ongoing row over post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland expected to dominate discussions.The Labour leader arrived in Dublin on Wednesday evening for a dinner with the British-Irish Chamber, before meeting President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheal Martin on Thursday.His first visit to Ireland as Labour leader comes as the UK Government proposes controversial legislation to override the Northern Ireland Protocol.Sir Keir, who will visit Belfast as part of the trip, will also meet with Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.The...
Comments / 0