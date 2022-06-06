ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattanville College president retiring, to leave school at end of June

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
The president of Purchase-based Manhattanville College has announced his retirement.

Dr. Michael Geisler, who has led the college since 2016, will leave at the end of June.

Geisler was praised for leading the school into a new era and guiding it successfully through the pandemic.

The school's Center for Design Thinking will be renamed in his honor. He has also been granted president emeritus status.

Former acting president Dr. Louise Feroe will serve as interim president.

