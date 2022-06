CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission on Wednesday approved funding for law enforcement equipment in next year’s budget. The regular meeting later ended abruptly for lack of a quorum after two commissioners walked out of the meeting early. Commissioners unanimously approved moving $110,000 into Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Division budget line items. Of that sum, $80,000 would go into an equipment line item to cover the cost of a contract for body cameras, tasers and digital evidence storage; $25,000 into a new equipment line item and $5,000 into an investigations line item.

