Chez Panisse and Sobre Mesa Alums Team Up to Bring Comfort Through This Southern-Inspired Pop-Up

By Dianne de Guzman
Eater
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe music moved through the vibrant space at Oakland’s Fob Kitchen at the recent Comfort Collective pop-up, abunDANCE on April 18. Though there was no dancefloor to speak of, patrons grooved in their seats as staff delivered bowls of curry with chickpeas, vegetables, and barya bread to tables. Chef Christian Washington...

Eater

Where to Eat, Drink, and Snack in the Bay Area: A Queer Locals’ Guide

The Bay Area is known for its long commitment to providing safe spaces for queer people. But the area can be harder to navigate for those who are not white gay men. The Harvey Milk-era of gay rights activism is no less important — it’s just that the LGBTQIA+ communities are vast and contain myriad ways to express and represent sexuality and gender. Finding places to eat, drink, and chill out is important for everybody, especially for those who don’t always feel safe and seen. These eight queer Baydestrians can guide you to businesses all over the area where you might find yourself a bit more at ease, no matter how you present yourself.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Self-Serve Grills and Freezer Martinis Make a Comeback at This ’70s-Inspired Sacramento Steakhouse

The team behind some of Sacramento’s most popular drinking destinations has taken over a Broadway restaurant, hoping to turn the dark and sexy venue into a destination for grilled meats, classic cocktails, and live funk and soul music. Called the Butterscotch Den, the new restaurant and bar takes over the former Arthur Henry’s Supper Club and Ruby Room in Oak Park. Following an aesthetic refresh and a complete overhaul of the food and drink menus, the space now sports plush booths, patterned wallpaper, and mirrored back bar, all shining under a warm golden glow.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Eater

Northern California Will Have a Garlic Festival This Year

Following a flurry of back-and-forth between two festival organizers earlier this spring, Northern California garlic fans can finally rest easy knowing they’ll once again have the opportunity to celebrate all things allium this year. According to ABC10, the Noceti Group, which organizes an annual asparagus festival will be hosting an event dubbed the California Garlic Festival on Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14 from noon to 7 p.m. at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
The Bold Italic

‘Botox Brunches’ Are a Growing Bay Area Trend. I Went to One

There were mimosas. There were mini muffins. There were coolers of Botox vials waiting to be administered. But the strangest part of the experience? It was surprisingly familiar. Even though needles were going into faces, it didn’t feel any different from other types of public beauty maintenance. The guests...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sonomamag.com

Sonoma County Hotel Ranks No. 2 in US, According to Yelp

Yelp recently released its annual Top 100 US Hotels list, featuring a lineup of top-rated properties in the country. Among the hotels to make the cut in 2022 is Glen Ellen’s Olea Hotel, which came in on No. 2. Yelp called the hotel “a luxe base camp for exploring California wine country.”
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sftravel.com

Where to Eat in Fisherman's Wharf

Once a bustling waterfront where fishermen would unload heaps of Dungeness crab, Fisherman's Wharf is now an attraction on every visitor's itinerary. Home to world-famous Irish coffees, just-out-of-the-oven sourdough bread, and the cutest San Francisco residents—the sea lions—it's no wonder it's such a crowd-pleaser. It is also home to a number of delicious restaurants. Although the Wharf caters to tourists, you can rub elbows with San Francisco locals at these spots. When you visit Fisherman's Wharf, bring your appetite.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
diablomag.com

sweetgreen is opening in Walnut Creek

We're excited to share that sweetgreen is opening in Walnut Creek at 1556 Mount Diablo Blvd on Tuesday, June 14th. Want a sneak peek + complimentary meal before sweetgreen officially opens?. RSVP for their pre-opening preview on Friday, June 10th, and Saturday, June 11th.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Robb Report

This Bonkers $31 Million Estate Lets You Live the Island Life—Right Outside San Francisco

Click here to read the full article. You don’t have to go far from mainland California to enjoy magnificent island living. Olivia Hsu Decker of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty recently listed a stunning 11,200-square-foot estate on the Bay Area’s Belvedere Island, and the property could be said to rival some of the top homes around the world. The estate, priced at $31 million, is a true California dream home. The space comes with six bedrooms, seven full baths and three half baths set on over 1.15 acres of land. Thanks to the open floor plan, high ceilings and huge windows,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
travelawaits.com

7 Amazing Things To Do In Beautiful Half Moon Bay, California

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Visions of moonlight glistening on the bay and candlelight dinners with the sound of the waves lapping onto the shore while eating delicious seafood meals are all part of the experience of visiting Half Moon Bay.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
TheDailyBeast

Berkeley Bakery’s Trademark of ‘Mochi Muffin’ Sparks Meltdown

A popular bakery in Berkeley, California, has come under fire after a San Francisco Chronicle article revealed that owners had trademarked the phrase “mochi muffin.” Third Culture Bakery got the trademark for what the Chronicle called a “common term” in 2018 and has since sent cease-and-desist letters to other businesses demanding that they stop using the phrase. The controversy has sparked fervent debate among the Asian American community; many are angry about the bakery sending cease-and-desist letters to other Asian-owned businesses, with some calling for boycotts on social media. Due to the abundance of negative Yelp reviews it is receiving, two of Third Culture’s pages have been temporarily frozen, and employees are fielding angry calls and messages. Another bakery, CA Bakehouse, received a cease-and-desist letter and was forced to market their item as a “mochi cake.”
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area begins to swelter as heat wave moves into region

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A high pressure system building over the Pacific began cranking up temperatures across the San Francisco Bay Area Thursday, hours before an excessive heat watch was to go into effect.Thankfully, the National Weather Service has predicted the heat wave and sweltering conditions would be short lived and peak on Friday."Given the warm start to the day and hot temperatures across the interior on Friday, an excessive heat watch remains in effect from 11 a.m.to 10 p.m. for all interior areas away from the coast/bays as well as the Santa Cruz Mountains," the weather service said....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Pittsburg OKs lease for waterfront hotel, banquet room, restaurants

PITTSBURG — A boutique hotel, banquet room and two restaurants could one day grace Pittsburg’s waterfront, helping to revitalize an area that for many decades has been mostly dormant. The City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a lease agreement with Peter Nguyen of Global Resources Trading LLC for...
PITTSBURG, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Town Nights Events for Oakland Families Living in Violent Hot Spots

Oakland’s Department of Violence Prevention (DVP) is sponsoring a second round of Town Nights events beginning June 16 throughout the city of Oakland to support community and family-oriented activities in areas that have been identified as hot spots for violence. Town Nights’ successful outreach began last November, kicked off with free turkey dinner giveaways, basketball tournaments, COVID-19 services and much more.
OAKLAND, CA

