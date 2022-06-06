Chez Panisse and Sobre Mesa Alums Team Up to Bring Comfort Through This Southern-Inspired Pop-Up

The Bay Area is known for its long commitment to providing safe spaces for queer people. But the area can be harder to navigate for those who are not white gay men. The Harvey Milk-era of gay rights activism is no less important — it’s just that the LGBTQIA+ communities are vast and contain myriad ways to express and represent sexuality and gender. Finding places to eat, drink, and chill out is important for everybody, especially for those who don’t always feel safe and seen. These eight queer Baydestrians can guide you to businesses all over the area where you might find yourself a bit more at ease, no matter how you present yourself.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO