Monroe County, N.Y. — Goodwill is bringing neighbors closer together. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday for two new "Good Neighbor Centers" - one at Goodwill's Dewey Avenue store in Rochester, and the other at the organization's Webster location. The centers will serve as a hub, working with schools, nonprofits, and community service organizations to provide direct access to much-needed community resources in the area.

MONROE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO