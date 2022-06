And just like that, another month of 2022 is behind us. May was jam-packed with new heavy music, so we want to know which song you loved the most. May brought us new albums from artists such as Def Leppard, Halestorm, Three Days Grace, Liam Gallagher and more. But there were a ton of new songs, including My Chemical Romance's "The Foundations of Decay," which was their first new release since 2014, Five Finger Death Punch's "I.O.U." and Seether's "Leech," which is a new track that'll be featured on the deluxe edition of their Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum album.

