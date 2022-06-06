Flood Advisory issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 08:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-10 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Metro Broward County; Metropolitan Miami Dade FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Broward, Coastal Miami-Dade, Metro Broward and Metro Miami-Dade. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Recent rainfall accumulations of 8 to 15 inches have led to saturated ground across coastal and metro Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. Additional excessive rainfall possible through Wednesday could lead to additional flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO