Valentino's pizza shop may be coming back to Sioux Falls.

Lloyd Companies applied for a building permit for the new restaurant on May 31. The restaurant would be just under 1,811 square feet and located at 2904 South Ellis Road, but the timeline for an opening is unknown.

"Nothing has been finalized at this time," Valentino's Vice President Anthony Messineo said, adding "we hope to have some good news in the near future."

Valentino's once had a Sioux Falls location on West 41st Street, but it closed in 2015 after operating for 25 years.

The Nebraska-based chain was founded in Lincoln, Nebraska, in 1957. Besides the Sioux Falls location, all other Valentino's restaurants are in Nebraska.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Valentino's pizza restaurant may be coming back to Sioux Falls