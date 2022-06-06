ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside the California dream home Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson just bought his mom

By Mary K. Jacob
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Looks like Dwayne Johnson is a big momma’s boy.

Worth an estimated $270 million , the actor, entrepreneur, and former wrestler dropped $3.48 million for an Encino, Calif., home for his mom, Ata.

This marks the third home he has purchased for her over the years, including a home in Florida. But Johnson explained how this one was extra special.

“When I was a little boy, I hated when my mom would cry ~ these days, I’ll happily take her tears of joy,” Johnson, 50, explained in an Instagram post. “I surprised my mom and bought her a new home. Took me and my design team 8 weeks to get it ready, where she could walk thru her front door for the very first time and everything she saw was brand new and a total surprise.”

“I’ve been lucky enough to have bought her a few homes over the years, but this one is special as she’s told me over and over these past few years, ‘After a lifetime of traveling, I want this home to be my last. Thats my dream,’ ” he revealed. “Mom, there’s no greater feeling than to make you happy ~ welcome home.”

The home is made up of six bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.
Compass
The great room.
Compass
The family room.
Compass

Records obtained by The Post show that Johnson purchased the six-bedroom, four and half-bathroom, Cape Cod-style home in September. But his mom didn’t move in until recently.

Spanning over 4,400 square feet, the gated home comes with luxury finishes that include a great room with French doors, a chef’s kitchen with navy cabinetry, a custom tile backsplash, Carrera marble countertops, and a living room with a fireplace and white vaulted ceilings.

The kitchen also comes with a breakfast nook.

The primary suite features direct access to the outdoor space, a spa bath with dual sinks and a freestanding tub.

The chef’s kitchen.
Compass
The breakfast nook.
Compass
The formal dining room.
Compass

Pegged as a “bona fide Los Angeles sanctuary,” the hedge-enclosed backyard features an expansive lawn with multiple lounge areas, a built-in barbeque, citrus trees, a game area, and a pool and spa.

Johnson posted three video clips of his mom walking into the home for the first time.

In one video, which is set to the set to the famed “Over the Rainbow” cover by late Hawaiian singer Israel Kamakawiwo’ole, Ata, 73, can be seen approaching the home.

Above the entrance hangs a sign reading “Le Samoana” — a nod to his mom’s Samoan ancestry.

The primary suite.
Compass
The primary bedroom.
Compass
The pool.
Compass

In two additional videos, Johnson gave a tour of the interior, pointing out meaningful aspects of its interior décor.

One room, which Johnson labeled the “Smackdown Room,” showcases rock/DJ memorabilia over the years.

Another room showcases her collection of vintage ukuleles mounted on a wall. Of the photographs also visible in the space, Johnson wrote: “I was able to unearth pictures of our ancestors that she hasn’t seen since she was a child growing up in Samoa.”

F. Ron Smith with Compass held the listing.

Meanwhile, Johnson shelled out $27.5 million for a sprawling six-bedroom, 12-bathroom Beverly Hills mansion in April 2021.

