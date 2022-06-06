ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comedian Ron White coming to Macon in October. Here’s more

By Chelsea Madden
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago

Get ready to laugh, Macon. Comedian Ron White has a few jokes to tell you.

White will return to a stage in Macon this fall and it will surely be a show to remember.

White began as the scotch-drinking comedian in Arlington, Texas in the ‘80s and his first-ever solo comedy tour called Blue Collar Comedy Tour took off without a hitch. Now, 35 years later, White continues to be one of the top grossing stand-up comedians in the country. He has also been nominated for two Grammys and wrote a book that was on the New York Times bestselling list.

Don’t miss your chance to see him in action. He will be in town Oct. 8 performing at the Macon City Auditorium .

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets range from $44 — $55 and can be purchased at the Macon Coliseum Box Office , on Ticketmaster or at TaterSalad.com .

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Macon, GA
City
Arlington, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Macon, GA
Entertainment
WALB 10

List: Juneteenth events in the WALB viewing area

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - June 19 marks Juneteenth. It is a day to commemorate the abolishment of slavery. There are a number of events in the WALB viewing area to mark Juneteenth. The 4th annual Juneteenth Festival will be Saturday, June 18. It will be at Riverfront Park, 112 N Front Street. It will be from noon till dusk. Admission is free. There will be vendors, music and kids attractions. Also part of the festival is the Gospel Explosion and the Conversation Stageplay. The Gospel Explosion event will be Friday, June 17 at 7 p.m., at the Albany Amphitheater. The Conversation Stageplay will be Sunday, June 19 at 4 p.m., at the Albany Municipal Auditorium.
ALBANY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron White
DeanLand

Georgia's Friendly U-Pick Farms Offer Fresh Goods and Family Fun

Since moving to Georgia, we often load the family into the minivan for a few hours or a full day at some of Georgia’s agritourism destinations. We always enjoy great selections of fresh produce, but our favorite days are the various U-Pick options offered during seasonal harvests.
13WMAZ

Dublin hosts layover for Bicycle Ride Around Georgia riders

DUBLIN, Ga. — Hundreds of bicyclists pedaled into Dublin Tuesday for the Bicycle Ride Across Georgia, or BRAG ride. Cyclists from across the country will camp at Stubbs Park for three days. Jane Bedingfield says she remembers swimming at Stubbs Park when there was a pool there. Now, she's...
DUBLIN, GA
Albany Herald

Juneteenth organizers upset over 'dueling' celebrations

ALBANY — The potential for two Juneteenth events scheduled for the same day this month, after Dougherty County approved plans for a June 18 festival, has organizers of a previously planned event fuming. A group of several organizations already had banded together with plans for three days of events...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Collar Comedy Tour#Macon Coliseum#The New York Times#The Macon City Auditorium#Ticketmaster
Channelocity

Most expensive Atlanta neighborhoods--would you live here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Atlanta in 2022 is 6,013,000, which is a 1.73% increase from 2021. An absolutely fascinating fact about Atlanta is it's the "only city in North America to have been destroyed as an act of war when General Sherman burnt it to the ground in November of 1864. Only 400 buildings survived the razing, but the city rebuilt itself from the ashes — which is why the city symbol is the phoenix."
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
Popculture

Trouble Has Died: 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Alexis Sky Confirms Rapper Ex's Death

Atlanta rapper Trouble, born Mariel Semonte Orr, was shot at his apartment early Sunday morning, the Rockdale County, Georgia sheriff's office said. Orr's death was confirmed by many who knew him, including Love & Hip Hop star Alexis Sky, before Rockdale County sheriff's spokeswoman Jedidia Canty's press conference Sunday evening. Jamichael Jones, 33, was identified as the suspect in Orr's death.
CONYERS, GA
WRBL News 3

Georgia: 2 more shootings put Macon on pace to top homicide record

MACON, Ga. (AP) – Macon is again on track to break its yearly record for homicides after a Monday shooting at a convenience store left two 19-year-old men dead and a third man wounded. Roderick A. Felton and Braxton Cole were inside a convenience store when they fatally shot each other. The third victim, 23-year-old […]
MACON, GA
WJBF

Stacey Abrams on Georgia gun control during campaign stop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate for Georgia Gov. has been making the rounds across the peach state. The June 4th campaign stop was in downtown Columbus. Stacey Abrams was the sole candidate on the Democratic ballot for Georgia Gov. in the primary election last month. During a campaign stop at Fourth […]
COLUMBUS, GA
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
1K+
Followers
116
Post
275K+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy