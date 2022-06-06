Comedian Ron White coming to Macon in October. Here’s more

Get ready to laugh, Macon. Comedian Ron White has a few jokes to tell you.

White will return to a stage in Macon this fall and it will surely be a show to remember.

White began as the scotch-drinking comedian in Arlington, Texas in the ‘80s and his first-ever solo comedy tour called Blue Collar Comedy Tour took off without a hitch. Now, 35 years later, White continues to be one of the top grossing stand-up comedians in the country. He has also been nominated for two Grammys and wrote a book that was on the New York Times bestselling list.

Don’t miss your chance to see him in action. He will be in town Oct. 8 performing at the Macon City Auditorium .

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets range from $44 — $55 and can be purchased at the Macon Coliseum Box Office , on Ticketmaster or at TaterSalad.com .