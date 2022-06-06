ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois declares a state rock

By Jana Garrett
ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The dolostone is now the official rock of Illinois.

“Students developed and drove this legislation,” said State Senator Laura Ellman (D-Bloomingdale). “It was not only a fantastic learning experience for them, but an opportunity to show others of any age that they have power in Springfield. I encourage Illinoisans to learn more about Dolostone.”

Gov. Pritzker signs legislation to improve senior care

The press release says House Bill 4261 started out as an initiative led by a group of elementary and middle school students. Illinois says after the students found out that Illinois did not have a state rock, they made a ballot and had students across the state vote for a rock, which turned out to be dolostone. Dolostone, a form of limestone, forms most of Illinois’s bedrock, establishing a foundation for the state’s other natural terrain, says the press release.

“With today’s bill signing, we’re not only establishing an official state rock with a long history of economic and geological significance to Illinois, we’re building the foundation for a new generation of lifelong learners who are civically engaged and ready to contribute to their communities,” said State Representative Yang Rohr, (D-Naperville).

Brandon
2d ago

You cant be serious right now!!! We have high fuel prices and tax hikes and we find time to appreciate a rock?! Is he smoking rocks??? Jesus help us all because we're dealing with some true class acts rights now....More than half the state is going poor and this is the most important item of the state?

Dale
2d ago

And this what we pay our legislators to do? I like this rock, no I like that one better. It will have to go to committee for review and recommendation then we can vote. In the meantime the barn is burning, the chickens are loose and not laying any eggs and we won’t have any to give away to our lobbyist friends. Let’s vote ourselves a raise in salary!

Justagirl
2d ago

And Pritzker is our designated state turd💩 I just paid $125 to fill up at the gas station, but yes, let’s waste time on rocks.

