Beloit, WI

Beloit Police issue warning after rash of car thefts

By John Clark
 2 days ago

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are issuing warnings to Kia and Hyundai owners after a series of thefts targeting the vehicles over the past several days.

Beloit Police made the appeal to car owners on Monday, saying the vehicles have been stolen from multiple local apartment complexes.

In some cases, police said, the thieves, who are young teens, have been caught.

Police suggested owners park in a secure area or add anti-theft devices to their cars.

“Please report any suspicious behavior you might observe. Specifically, (in) this case, you would be looking for a group of subjects hanging around parking lots either on foot or in other cars,” police said.

Police respond to report of armed man, arrest teen

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Freeport responded to a report of a man with a gun and subsequently stopped and arrested 18-year-old Malachi Robey. According to police, the report was made at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and officers responded to the area of West Cottonwood Street and North West Avenue. Officers stopped Robey and […]
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Freeport child grooming suspect flagged by predator hunters

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Stephenson County deputies made an arrest last month of a man suspected of child sexual exploitation and unlawful grooming. On April 26 the sheriff’s office was contacted by an organization called World Wide Predator Hunters that seeks out child predators online. They were given information on a possible child predator living in Freeport that this group had been communicating with on the Internet, which led to the arrest.
FREEPORT, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Man Falls Into A Quarry, Passes Away

Location of Incident: 8500 North Barker Road Byron, Illinois. On 06/05/2022 at around 1:30 am, Mr. Shewey reportedly fell into a quarry located in the 8500 block of. North Barker Road, Byron, Illinois. Mr. Shewey was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he died. as a result of...
ROCKFORD, IL
