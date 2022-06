Since opening in 2015, the Deaconess Sports Park has been one of the most popular sporting facilities in Southwestern Indiana. On any given weekend, for most of the year, you can expect to see dozens of youth baseball and softball teams playing ball on one of the eight fields on Evansville's eastside. When you include the neighboring Goebel Soccer Complex, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better setup for youth sports anywhere in the region.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO