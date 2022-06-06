ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, KY

Daniel Boone National Forest waives fees for ‘Get Outdoors’ Day

By Nefertiti Jenkins
WTVQ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – On Saturday, June 11, 2022, the Daniel Boone National Forest will waive fees at all Forest-operated recreation sites in honor of National Get Outdoors Day. This waiver does not apply to recreation sites operated by concessionaires or reserved group-use areas. “I hope that...

wymt.com

Levi Jackson State Park pool opens for the summer

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A few months ago, it was unknown when or if the Levi Jackson State Park pool would be opening this summer due to mechanical problems. ”Structural problems, mechanical problems and we called in a company that did a complete survey on the pool and identified every area that should be replaced,” Mackey Williams, Parks and Recreation Director, City of London Tourism said.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Take a Dive in This Adult Only Rock Quarry Paradise in Kentucky

Leave the kids at home with the babysitter so that you can have an adult-only water adventure where you float and relax in this Kentucky paradise. There's a swimming hole in LaGrange, Kentucky that has some of the cleanest and bluest water in the area. There, you can float, paddle, snorkel, and even dive into this rock quarry. Falling Rock Park is located about two hours away from Evansville, so it's a perfect weekend road trip for you and your friends to have a blast together.
LA GRANGE, KY
WTVQ

Width restrictions in place on Mountain Parkway in Powell County

JACKSON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Width restrictions are in place on the Bert T. Combs Mountain Parkway between Stanton and Slade in Powell County for a bridge deck repair project. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the work will require narrowed lanes and width restrictions until the first week of July.
POWELL COUNTY, KY
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
City
River, KY
City
Winchester, KY
Winchester, KY
Lifestyle
City
Clay, KY
WTVQ

Red River Gorge hikers encouraged to be prepared after 3 people got lost

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team wants hikers to be prepared when exploring the Red River Gorge, after three hikers got lost. The rescue team says on Monday around 7 p.m. the team received a call about three lost hikers near Indian Staircase. Rescue crews say the group wandered off the trail and weren’t able to find their way back.
WOLFE COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Search of Kentucky River ends safely

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Several emergency crews from Madison and Fayette counties spent part of Tuesday afternoon looking for what was reported as a car floating in the Kentucky River. Investigators tell FOX 56 that a motorist reported seeing a car in the river. After about 30-45 minutes,...
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Gospel-driven Forks of Elkhorn celebrates milestone

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) — It was 234 years ago that Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church was constituted. The church — no longer situated at the forks of Elkhorn Creek — had plenty to celebrate on its historic anniversary Sunday. Pastor Todd Lester, who has pastored there since...
WTVQ

Lexington looking for ways to improve New Circle Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A project is underway to help improve parts of New Circle Road in Lexington. On June 8, 2022, City officials met with members of the community during a neighborhood meeting at Loudoun House in Castlewood Park to talk about what could be done to help make Northeast New Circle Road better. The focus was on New Circle Road from Newtown Pike to Richmond Road. The discussion was part of an ongoing Imagine New Circle Road study, which includes easing traffic congestion, new development in the area, and ways to support existing and new businesses.
LEXINGTON, KY
Person
Daniel Boone
WLKY.com

Tornado Watch issued for several Kentucky, Indiana counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tornado Watch issued for several counties:. Storms are brewing in Kentuckiana. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds being the primary threat. The Storm Prediction Center has put much of the WLKY viewing area under the "slight risk category." The far southern communities are under the "marginal" or lowest risk of severe weather later on Wednesday.
INDIANA STATE
harrodsburgherald.com

Beaumont Inn Changes Hands, But Stays In Dedman Family

Editor’s Note: The Beaumont Inn’s new owners outline their plans for the historic attraction in next week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. One of Mercer County’s biggest attractions is changing hands. After more than a century, Chuck and Helen Dedman and their family are selling the Beaumont Inn. However, the Beaumont will remain in the Dedman family. Former Mercer County Judge-Executive Milward Dedman, his wife Kathy and family have purchased the historic inn. Chuck and Milward Dedman are cousins.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

FATAL COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 11 IN CLAY COUNTY, KENTUCKY

ONEIDA, KY (June 08, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, June 07, 2022 at approximately 5:03 PM, KSP Post 11, London was notified by Clay County 911 of a one vehicle injury accident on KY 11 North in the Oneida area of Clay County.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
#Get Out#Outdoors#Backcountry Camping#National Get Outdoors Day#Bee Rock Boat Ramp
kentuckytoday.com

Move away from circuit clerk for driver’s license almost complete

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Another new Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Driver Licensing Regional Office has opened to serve southeastern Kentucky, it was announced on Wednesday, as the move away from circuit court clerks’ offices is nearly complete. The newest office is at Carnaby Square Shopping Center, 845 South Main...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Kentucky's renaissance fair now open through next month

EMINENCE, Ky. — Calling all princesses, pirates and knights! Kentucky's renaissance fair is now underway. The 2022 Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival, which is in its 17th year, started on June 4. This year, it runs every weekend through July 17 and is located at a farm at 955 Elm...
KENTUCKY STATE
wtloam.com

Corbin and Williamsburg Begin Construction On New Horse Racing Facilities

After the announcement in 2014, Corbin and Williamsburg will finally be welcoming two new horse racing facilities. Officials with the Cumberland Mint facility broke ground in Williamsburg in late 2021. Early this year, Corbin broke ground for its track called Cumberland Run. The Vice President and General Manager of the facilities, Henry Graffeo, said there has been plans in the works for some time now. Though the track in Corbin will be used for horse racing, owners are looking to bring other events and activities to the area. The Williamsburg facility will feature 450 historical horse racing machines, a food outlet and a bar. Although ground work began just a few months ago, owners are expecting both projects to be complete within a year. Graffeo said they plan to have their finishing touches in the 4th quarter of this year and hopefully open up around the end of this year to early next year. The Williamsburg facility is well on its way to completion with the goal of opening before Labor Day.
CORBIN, KY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
spectrumnews1.com

Small town mailman captures beauty of rural Kentucky

BERRY, Ky. — For twenty years, a mailman in Berry, Kentucky has taken over 6,000 pictures on his daily routes. Using social media and local art studios, he is finally displaying some of his pictures. From the moment Mark Bradford graduated college, he knew the postal service was the...
BERRY, KY
WTVQ

Resurfacing begins for the Bluegrass Parkway in Anderson County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says resurfacing work will begin on June 7 on the Bluegrass Parkway. According to KYTC, the temporary lane closures are necessary for operations to be performed. KYTC reports the work will take place Tuesday, June 7 through Tuesday, July 5...
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY

