Funk legend George Clinton coming to Columbia for a talk. Here’s where to get free tickets

A funk music pioneer and legend is coming to Columbia for a wide-ranging discussion on his life and career.

George Clinton, leader of the Parliament-Funkadelic music collective and singer on classics such as “ Atomic Dog” and “One Nation Under a Groove,” will speak at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at the Township Auditorium on Taylor Street. The event is being hosted by Richland Library, the Township and the Richland Library Friends and Foundation.

Tickets are free and can be picked up at the Township Auditorium box office at 1703 Taylor St. Tickets will be available at the box office until 6 p.m. Wednesday. The event will last until 9 p.m., and the library notes that it is intended for adults..

Parliament-Funkadelic archivist and historian Tim Kinley will chat with Clinton during the event. Kinley is perhaps the foremost chronicler of Clinton and his music and published an article earlier this year on the essential Parliament-Funkadelic albums.

Clinton drew a huge crowd in Columbia back in 2011, when he played the capital city’s Famously Hot New Year celebration.