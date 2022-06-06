Stark, Burleigh and Morton County: early voting begins this week- here’s where and when

While early voting across the state began on May 30, the exact date at which registration opens varies by county. Now it is the Stark and BismMan area that gets its turn: Stark, Burleigh and Morton Counties are opening their early voting sites this week.

Early voting for Stark County began today. Voting is located at the Prairie Hills Mall. The early voting station is open on the following dates and times:

Monday-Friday, June 6-10: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 11: 9:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

Burleigh County will be hosting its early voting precinct at the Bismarck Event Center’s Exhibit Hall on the following dates and times:

Wednesday, June 8- Noon-5:30 p.m.

Thursday/Friday, June 9-10- 10:00 a.m-5:30 p.m

Saturday, June 11- Closed

Sunday, June 12- 10:00 a.m- 5:00 p.m

Monday, June 13- 10:00 a.m- 5:00 p.m

Morton County will begin to host early voting at Disciples Church at 3001 Memorial Highway SE, Suite B, located in Mandan, on the following dates and times.

Wednesday, June 8- Noon-5:30 p.m.

Thursday/Friday, June 9-10- 9:30 a.m-5:30 p.m

Saturday, June 11- Closed

Sunday, June 12- Closed

Monday, June 13- 9:30 a.m- 5:00 p.m

All qualified electors who reside in these counties can use the early voting centers, but they must bring a valid ID.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.