Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 unvaulted weapons were revealed Sunday. With another new season of Fortnite being released, new map areas, game mechanics, and new weapons were added. Some improvements include a small tweak to the sliding mechanism that allows players to slide small ledges fluidly without stopping, and the addition of Reality Falls, a new, visually stunning POI. Season three also saw the resurrection of Ballers, a spherical vehicle that's armed with a grappler and was originally introduced all the way back in Season 8. Along with the new season, comes another Battle Pass. The Battle Pass includes yet another collaboration with Star Wars and offers none other than Darth Vader as the tier 100 reward. Chapter 3 Season 3 also saw the return of weapons and items from previous seasons.

