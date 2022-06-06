ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coopersburg, PA

Jacqueline C. Magruder, 85, of Coopersburg (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

By Sponsored Obituary
sauconsource.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacqueline C. Magruder (1936 – 2022) Jacqueline C. Magruder, 85, of Coopersburg, died Saturday, June 4, 2022 at her home. She was the wife of Jon C. Magruder. Jacqueline was born in Jersey City, N.J., on Aug. 20, 1936 to the late Joseph...

sauconsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
sauconsource.com

Larry G. Schwalm, 83, of Coopersburg (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Larry G. Schwalm (1938 – 2022) Larry G. Schwalm, 83, of Coopersburg, died Monday, June 6, 2022 at his residence. He was the husband of V. Berdine (Adams) Schwalm. Larry was born in Valley View, Pa., on Sept. 22, 1938 to the late Edward and Celica (Bainbridge) Schwalm. He was employed in various roles at AT&T and the former Western Electric for 30 years, until his retirement in 1989. Larry was a past President of the Telephone Pioneers of America, Allentown chapter, and was active in the F&AM Lodge 469, Coopersburg, for 55 years, where he served as Past Worshipful Master. He enjoyed coaching his son’s baseball teams in Coopersburg and was involved in Southern Lehigh Youth Wrestling. Larry was an avid golfer and a long-time Phillies fan.
COOPERSBURG, PA
sauconsource.com

Naomi R. Mease, 83, Formerly of Richland Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Naomi R. Mease (1938 – 2022) Naomi R. Mease, 83, formerly of Richland Township, died Monday, June 6, 2022 at Phoebe Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Ralph L. Mease, who died Dec. 17, 2008. Naomi was born in Vera Cruz on Sept. 26, 1938 to the late Martin and Ruth (Debus) Shoff. She worked on the assembly line at Cleveland Steel Container for 25 years and was a cashier/hostess at the fomer Meyers Restaurant until retiring. Naomi was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ, Coopersburg, where she served on its Consistory and Choir.
COOPERSBURG, PA
uncoveringpa.com

9 Amazing Lehigh Valley Breweries You Won’t Want to Miss

Pennsylvania is a state known for its great craft beer, so it’s not surprising that there are many fantastic Lehigh Valley breweries. And, even leaving out the fact that Sam Adams brews much of their beer in a large brewery along I-78 near Allentown, you’ll find some of the state’s best breweries in the Lehigh Valley counties of Lehigh and Northampton.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Cause undetermined in massive Allentown rowhome fire

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Fire investigators were not able to determine what exactly sparked a huge rowhome fire in Allentown last fall. The official cause of the blaze in the 1100 block of Tilghman Street on Nov. 11 is being listed as "undetermined," said Capt. John Christopher, with the Allentown Fire Department.
ALLENTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coopersburg, PA
City
Allentown, PA
City
Fredericksburg, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
nypressnews.com

Easton, Pa.: A Gritty River Town Being Transformed

Rachel Zanders probably would never have opened a candle shop in the historic district of Easton, Pa., if her older brother, Steven Zanders, hadn’t moved to the city from Allentown a decade ago while helping to open a diner there. When Mr. Zanders, now 47, first rented a place...
EASTON, PA
sauconsource.com

Hellertown Pool Gearing Up to Open for 2022 Season

It won’t be long until the mellifluous sound of splashing swimmers is heard in the vicinity of the Hellertown Pool, which will open for the 2022 season this Saturday, June 11. The pool is located at Durham and Depot streets, across the street from Dimmick Park. In addition to...
HELLERTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Heintzelman Funeral Home#Heintzelmancares Com
Daily Voice

Fight Leads To Gunfire At Jordan Park, Police Say

A fight led to gunfire at a park in the Lehigh Valley, authorities said. No injuries were reported in the shooting at Jordan Park around 6:45 p.m. Monday, June 6, Allentown police said. Parkgoers told responding officers that they heard a gunshot, police said. The incident was captured on city...
ALLENTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Newswatch 16

One injured after shooting in Poconos

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Pocono Township Police are investigating a shooting that took place just after 7:00 p.m. Monday night. They say it took place at Veterans Memorial Park outside Tannersville, close to the intersection of Routes 611 and 715. A Pocono Township detective says shots were fired after...
Mercury

Wyomissing Family Restaurant has new owners

WYOMISSING — When Hamid Chaudhry announced June 1 that he was selling the Wyomissing Family Restaurant to his cousins Rizwan “Riz” and Oz Chaudhry, there was one question on everyone’s minds: Would the iconic giant chicken, which Hamid purchased and installed in front of the restaurant in 2018, remain?
WYOMISSING, PA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Raising Cane’s to open restaurant in Fairless Hills

Raising Cane’s, which specializes in chicken finger meals, is making its Bucks County debut in Fairless Hills this September. The new restaurant, located at 640 Commerce Blvd., will serve customers through its mobile app, takeout, dine-in, double drive-thru and on its large patio. In the weeks ahead, Raising Cane’s is hiring over 150 crew members for multiple positions, ranging from crew to management-level, with starting pay for shift managers of $18 per hour (plus monthly bonus).
FAIRLESS HILLS, PA
sanatogapost.com

Troopers: Two Berks County Structures Burglarized Monday

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP PA – Two separate and seemingly unrelated alleged burglaries, both of which occurred Monday (June 6, 2022) during daylight hours at different locations within Washington Township, eastern Berks County, are being investigated by Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading, according to its reports.
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeks family of Barto area man

BERN TWP., Pa. - Authorities are looking for relatives of a Berks County man who died over the weekend. John Geist, 81, died in his Barto area home on Sunday, said the county coroner's office. Anyone with information on his family is asked to call the coroner at 610-478-3280.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy