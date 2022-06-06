WIVC announces all-conference softball team

The developers of the Legacy Pointe Sports Complex hope to begin construction work on the facility by the end of the summer. Officials with the complex gave Springfield aldermen an update on the timeline Tuesday, as aldermen approved the final plat and zoning for the indoor-outdoor sports complex. With that in place, developers say they will finalize the project design and the pending agreement with Scheels on naming rights. They expect to close financing in 60 to 90 days and begin construction in August or September.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO