ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, IL

WIVC announces all-conference softball team

By Dennis Mathes
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Western Illinois Valley Conference softball team has announced its 2022 all-conference softball...

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brown County, IL
Brown County, IL
Sports
City
Carrollton, IL
City
Pleasant Hill, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Calhoun, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Triad Drops Super Sectional Baseball Game To Chatham….Edwardsville Headed To State

The 3a baseball Super Sectionals were held yesterday. Chatham Glenwood shutout Triad 3-0 at Millikin to win a trip to the state final four at the Duly Health & Care Field in Joliet where they will take on Washington after their 8-4 win over Sycamore at Geneseo. The other semifinal will see Crystal Lake South taking on Nazareth Academy.
CHATHAM, IL
WCIA

St. John’s College of Nursing honors Legacy Donor of $1.125 Million gift

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — St. John’s College of Nursing honored and remembered the late Patricia Ann Sur Hart who endowed $1.125 million to the college to establish a scholarship fund. Officials said the first scholarship recipient of the newly established endowment will be Raven Smith of Springfield, a senior at St. John’s College working toward […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
wmay.com

Legacy Pointe Sports Complex Lays Out Timeline

The developers of the Legacy Pointe Sports Complex hope to begin construction work on the facility by the end of the summer. Officials with the complex gave Springfield aldermen an update on the timeline Tuesday, as aldermen approved the final plat and zoning for the indoor-outdoor sports complex. With that in place, developers say they will finalize the project design and the pending agreement with Scheels on naming rights. They expect to close financing in 60 to 90 days and begin construction in August or September.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Adams County from May 30-June 3, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Wendy L. Skarin and Scott L. Skarin of Hamilton sold a...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Illinois#Wivc#Cortni#Routt Rrb
WAND TV

Crews called to battle fire in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called to battle a large fire in Lincoln Tuesday night. It happened at Tazwood Mental Health Center, which was already operating virtually due to building construction. Lincoln Rural Fire responded to a structure fire at the corner of Pekin St. and Sangamon St. around...
LINCOLN, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Train wheels from historic sleeper car arrive at new Central Illinois home

BLOOMINGTON — A pair of seven-ton train trucks were motionless for so long in Monticello that a tree grew and embedded itself into one of its frames. David Parker, 37, purchased from the Monticello Railroad Museum earlier this year the same trucks and train wheels that once carried a 111-year-old Illinois Terminal Company sleeper. He said he’s considering against removing the log from the chassis.
MONTICELLO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX2now.com

Search for missing teen in New Douglas, Illinois

A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing in rural Madison County, Illinois. Local power companies prepare for potential summer …. How Missourians can prevent invasive jumping worms …. Cori Bush pushes for government funding of food company. Science Center previews Jurassic World: Dominion. Organization celebrates 100 years by making more...
NEW DOUGLAS, IL
nowdecatur.com

Taylorville Memorial Foundation Names Nursing Scholarship Recipient

June 6, 2022 – Kacey Swisher is the recipient of the 2022 Carolyn M. Butterfield Trust Nursing Scholarship awarded by the Taylorville Memorial Foundation. Swisher was awarded $1,000. Swisher is an honors student at Illinois College majoring in nursing. This is the second consecutive year that Swisher has been...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
My Journal Courier

My Journal Courier

Jacksonville, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

 https://www.myjournalcourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy