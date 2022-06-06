ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Insulin legislation aims to cap fluctuating prices nationwide

By Sierra Rozen
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 2 days ago
Congress members have proposed three bills in 2022 that aim to reduce the cost of insulin to consumers. Insulin is used to treat diabetes, a health condition that changes how the body turns food into energy. In 2018, 12% of Texans age 18 and older had diabetes, according to...

Community Impact Houston

