Preventing the 'Summer Slide'

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One lucky local has many reasons to celebrate after winning a six-digit jackpot at a downtown Las Vegas casino. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, hit a $250,000 jackpot at the El Cortez Hotel & Casino on Monday, June 6. According to the casino,...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — More cooling stations will now be open across the Las Vegas valley as the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning this weekend. Nine stations across valley community centers will be open starting Thursday, June 9, through Sunday, June 12, which is when the excessive heat warning is set to expire.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Vegas Chamber is gearing up for its Business Expo next week. Chamber CEO and President Mary Beth Sewald joined us to share all the details. Visit VegasChamber.com to get your tickets.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The vibrant Arts District in downtown Las Vegas has been undergoing a massive makeover for years as the city grows. But with those changes, the ‘Arts’ of the Arts District may soon be a thing of the past, according to longtime tenants who are being priced out.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Desert Radiology hopes to hire multiple job seekers during an upcoming hiring event at one of their valley locations. The hiring event will be held on Saturday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the radiology center's Palomino location, located at 2020 Palomino Ln. Suite 100, near Charleston and Rancho.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas expects its first Excessive Heat Warning of the year. The National Weather Service said the forecasted record-breaking temperatures this weekend are sudden and abnormal for this time of year. The warning means people should limit outdoor activities, wear loose clothing and drink plenty...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A historic development for North Las Vegas is coming along with jobs and businesses to transform the city’s downtown area. It’s the one thing the City of North Las Vegas is lacking -- a walkable downtown area full of businesses. City officials announced...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County commissioners have repealed regulations preventing minors from entering karaoke bars that serve alcohol in the Las Vegas area. The Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to amend the county code governing karaoke clubs. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Pop-up produce market Veggie Buck...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Resorts World Las Vegas hosted an exclusive ceremony at AYU Dayclub honoring Katy Perry, Wednesday. Resorts executives joined Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom as he presented Perry with “The Key to the Las Vegas Strip.” Commissioner Segerblom, on behalf of the County Commission, proclaimed Wednesday, June 8 as ‘Katy Perry Day’ in Clark County.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — NBA legend Shaquille O' Neal recently paid a visit to a local Las Vegas area command station. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shared photos on Tuesday of the basketball star's recent visit to their Convention Center Area Command office on social media. MORE ON...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Tattoos have come a long way over the years, and as stereotypes begin to break, trends begin to form. Joining us now with some of the hottest tattoo trends is the CEO of Seven Tattoo Studio, Daniel Rocha.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As southern Nevada is expected to reach well into the triple digits this week, the Salvation Army in Las Vegas is reopening its day shelter and cooling station for the first time since 2020. The shelter offers an escape from the sometimes deadly Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Jean Robinson doesn’t mind playing hostess. “This is my humble little abode,” she said allowing more than a dozen strangers into her apartment for a tour. On Monday, HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge was in Las Vegas to listen to concerns about affordable housing...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A Lake Mead boater turned to social media this weekend to help save stranded passengers. Bryan Thomsen posted a video after witnessing another boat get swamped by large waves. Dispatchers had told him National Park Service rangers were on the way, but he wanted to...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — For 7-year-old Savien, the perfect day would be one spent in an arcade filled with his favorite games. Diagnosed with leukemia at just 2 years old, Savien is no stranger to overcoming challenges, as he’s had several surgeries and experiences seizures on occasion. Despite...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — You asked and we delivered. Viewers wanted to see if News 3's Dana Wagner was up to the challenge to become a master griller. He went to Soul Belly BBQ in the Las Vegas Arts District. Owner Bruce Kalman showed him how to prepare and...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — World-renowned show producer, Spiegelworld, is looking to hire multiple people for various open positions during an upcoming job fair. The event will be happening on Thursday, June 9, from 1 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Superfrico inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. During the event,...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Six Station Casinos properties will host Fourth of July fireworks next month. Guests and locals will be able to watch a citywide fireworks spectacular featuring a synchronized playlist for guests to listen to on Monday, July 4, a spokesperson said Monday. Fireworks will be launched...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On Tuesday, Spring Valley Area Command hosted a presentation for Las Vegas citizenry regarding school violence awareness and prevention. The theme of the night focused on the ongoing violence seen in Clark County School District (CCSD) this past year and the fears of a school shooting following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex. two weeks ago.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas is jumping right into triple-digit temperatures and with little time to acclimate, it’s an important time to remind all parents and pet owners -- don’t leave your loved ones in the car. More than half of hot car deaths are children...
