Willamette SS/P Kayden Sandow voted the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Baseball Player of the Week

Congratulations to Willamette SS/P Kayden Sandow for being voted SBLive’s WaFd Bank Oregon High School Baseball Player of the Week for May 23-29!

Congratulations to Willamette SS/P Kayden Sandow for being voted SBLive’s WaFd Bank Oregon High School Baseball Player of the Week for May 23-29!

The senior smacked a go-ahead two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning for the Wolverines in their 4-3 win over La Salle Prep in a Class 5A quarterfinal game at Willamette High School. He then took the mound in the top of the seventh, striking out two of the three batters he faced to get the save.

Sandow ran away with this week's honor, receiving 67.77% of the total vote.

We are currently accepting WaFd Bank Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveor.

—

Here are the other athletes who were nominated for the week of May 23-29:

Isaac Anthony, Dufur/South Wasco County

The senior hit and pitched the Rangers to a 10-0, five-inning win over Neah-Kah-Nie in a Class 2A/1A quarterfinal at Dufur City Park. On the mound, Anthony gave up three hits while striking out 14 and walking one in five innings. At the plate, he hit a home run, scored twice and drove in four runs.

Nathan Baker, Mazama

The junior threw a complete-game one-hitter, striking out 13 and walking two, leading the Vikings to a 6-0 win over Gladstone in a Class 4A first-round playoff game at Mazama High School.

Devin Bell, La Grande

The senior provided the power for the Tigers, both at the plate and on the mound, in their 10-0, five-inning win over Marshfield in a Class 4A first-round playoff game at La Grande. At the plate, Bell went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs. On the mound, he threw a complete game, giving up two hits while striking out 10 and walking two.

Kason Cimmiyotti, Heppner/Ione

The senior went 3 for 3 with two home runs, three runs and five RBIs, powering the Mustangs to a 13-3 win over Bonanza in a Class 2A/1A first-round playoff game at Heppner.

Parker Fabrycki, Sherwood

The sophomore scored two runs in the Bowmen’s 4-3 Class 6A first-round victory against Gresham, including the game-winner in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Parker Guinn, McMinnville

The junior did it all for the Grizzlies, pitching eight strong innings and capping things by hitting a walk-off home run in the eighth in a 2-1 win over Tigard in a Class 6A first-round playoff game at Patton Middle School. Guinn, in his eight innings on the mound, gave up one run on five hits while striking out 10 and walking none.

Blaise Heher, Lake Oswego

The senior, with a strong hitting and pitching performance, helped lead the Lakers to a 5-1 win over Jesuit in a Class 6A second-round playoff game at Jesuit High School. On the mound, Heher gave up one run on eight hits while striking out three and walking none. At the plate, he went 3 for 4 with a stolen base, a run and an RBI.

Jackson Jaha, Clackamas

The senior threw a one-hitter, striking out six and walking none, helping lead the Cavaliers to a 10-0, five-inning win over Century in a Class 6A first-round playoff game at Clackamas High School.

Jace Johnson, South Umpqua

The junior, with his hitting and pitching, helped lead the Lancers to a 6-1 win over St. Mary’s of Medford in a Class 3A quarterfinal at South Umpqua High School. At the plate, Johnson went 2 for 4 with a stolen base, a run and an RBI. On the mound, he gave up one unearned run on three hits while striking out six and walking one in a complete-game performance.

Clayton Langdale, Canby

The senior went 2 for 3 with a game-winning home run in the top of the seventh inning, helping the Cougars get a 1-0 win at Mountainside in a Class 6A quarterfinal contest.

Logan Larrance, Tualatin

The junior right-hander threw a no-hitter, striking out seven and walking three in six innings for the Timberwolves in a 1-0 loss at Sherwood in a Class 6A second-round playoff contest.

Hayden Laudette, Sprague

The sophomore went 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI to help the Olympians get a 10-4 win over Sunset in a Class 6A first-round playoff game at Sprague High School.

Tanner Manning, Regis

The senior turned in a complete-game pitching performance, giving up one run on three hits, while striking out 12 and walking three, leading the Rams to a 4-1 win at St. Paul in a Class 2A/1A second-round playoff game. Manning also went 3 for 4 with a double, a run and two RBIs.

Andy Miller, Mountainside

The senior went 4 for 4 to help the Mavericks roll to a 9-3 win over Sandy in a Class 6A first-round playoff game at Mountainside High School.

Kace Naone, West Linn

The senior belted a two-run, go-ahead home run for the Lions in their 5-4 win over Sheldon in a Class 6A quarterfinal game at West Linn High School. Naone also hit a grand slam in an 8-3 first-round win over Glencoe.

Jason Noffsinger, Canby

The senior pitched the first six innings of the Cougars’ 1-0 Class 6A quarterfinal win over Mountainside, giving up no runs on three hits while striking out one and walking one.

Aidan O’Brien, La Salle Prep

The senior belted a solo home run while also turning in a solid pitching performance to help the Falcons earn a 5-3 win over West Albany in a Class 5A first-round playoff game at West Albany High School. On the mound, O’Brien gave up one run on three hits while striking out six and walking five in six innings.

Nolan Umlandt, Sherwood

The sophomore right-hander threw a complete-game shutout, giving up three hits while striking out eight and walking two, leading the Bowmen to a 1-0 win over Tualatin in a Class 6A second-round playoff game at Sherwood High School. Umlandt hit a solo home run in a 2-1 quarterfinal loss at Lakeridge.

Ryan Rivers, Lebanon

The junior, with solid hitting and pitching, helped lead the Warriors to a 4-3 win over Pendleton in a Class 5A quarterfinal game at Lebanon High School. At the plate, Rivers went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. On the mound, he gave up one run on three hits while striking out 10 and walking two in five and two-thirds innings, picking up the win.

Logan Robinson, Canby

The junior had two hits and an RBI to help the Cougars record a 4-2 road victory against South Medford in Round 2 of the Class 6A playoffs.

Keenan Sanford, Wilsonville

The senior threw a complete-game shutout, giving up four hits while striking out six and walking none, leading the Wildcats to a 3-0 win over Silverton in a Class 5A first-round playoff game at Wilsonville High School.

Sam Schindler, Blanchet Catholic

The senior went 4 for 4 with a home run, a double, two runs and three RBIs, helping the Cavaliers get a 12-2 win over Cascade Christian in a Class 3A quarterfinal at the U.S. Cellular Fields in Medford.

Justin Schramm, Wilsonville

The sophomore threw a complete-game shutout, helping the Wildcats get an 11-0 five-inning win over Putnam in a Class 5A quarterfinal game at Wilsonville High School. Schramm gave up three hits while striking out three and walking one in his five innings.

Brody Spurlock, Sheldon

The senior went 2 for 3 with a triple and two runs in the Irish’s 5-4 loss to West Linn in the Class 6A quarterfinals.

Marcos Ulloa-Ford, Mazama

The sophomore had a big day, both at the plate and on the mound, helping power the Vikings to a 4-3 win over North Marion in a Class 4A quarterfinal game at North Marion High School. At the plate, Ulloa-Ford went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs. On the mound, he gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits while striking out eight and walking three in six and two-thirds innings.

Brennan Wieg, Sherwood

The senior went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs to help the Bowmen beat Gresham 4-3 in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville

The freshman went 2 for 3 with a home run, a triple, two runs and five RBIs, helping power the Wildcats to an 11-0 win over Putnam in a Class 5A quarterfinal game at Wilsonville High School.

Paul Wilson, Lakeridge

The junior left-hander turned in a couple of impressive performances for the Pacers. In a 2-1 home quarterfinal win over Sherwood, Wilson had a complete-game outing, giving up the one run on two hits while striking out 12 and walking two. Wilson threw a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 14 in an 11-0 first-round home win over Reynolds. He also hit a three-run homer in that game.

Daniel Withers, Umpqua Valley Christian

The sophomore went 3 for 3 with two doubles, a run and four RBIs, helping the Monarchs notch an 11-1 home win over Bandon in a Class 2A/1A quarterfinal game.