Blacksburg, VA

Keve Aluma: 'Relentless would be one word to describe my game'

By Cody Taylor
 3 days ago
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Keve Aluma started late playing basketball, but the former Virginia Tech standout is on the verge of a place in the NBA after two strong seasons with the Hokies.

Aluma grew up playing soccer and hadn’t paid much attention to basketball. However, standing at 6 feet, 7 inches in high school, basketball offers started to come in and Aluma decided to transition from the soccer field to the hardwood.

He played the first two years of his collegiate career for Mike Young at Wofford, averaging 4.8 points and 5.2 rebounds in that span. When Young left Wofford for Virginia Tech, Aluma followed him to Blacksburg to continue his career.

The decision to transfer catapulted his career to the next level.

Aluma earned back-to-back appearances on the All-ACC second team after averaging 15.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, two assists and 1.1 blocked shots over his final two years. He led the Hokies in scoring in each season en route to two consecutive appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

Now, Aluma is looking to continue his momentum to the next level.

The 6-foot-8 forward has been training with other prospects at Impact Basketball in Las Vegas, Nevada. He has also worked out for the Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards among others, and he has several more to go.

Rookie Wire caught up with Aluma to discuss the pre-draft process, what he is looking to showcase to teams, his collegiate career and much more.

Please note: This interview was minorly edited in its transcript for clarity

Impact Basketball is a really established place to train. How has it been out there?

KA: They got a lot of the (jerseys of the past prospects) up on the wall over there so it has been good. I’m just kind of getting into the flow of what the workouts are going to be like. It has been good to kind of get ready with different stuff there.

What does a normal day look like for you?

KA: Stuff usually starts at like 10, so sometimes we’ll lift first but usually it’s on-the-court stuff and just working out and doing different stuff and that’s probably like an hour. Then, we’ll lift after and then lunch and then we usually do a bunch of shots after that.

How beneficial is it to work out with other prospects?

KA: I think that’s probably just as important as what we’re doing because I could be anywhere doing different workouts and stuff but I think it’s best for me to go against other guys and have them push me. Going against some of the top guys will only help you, so definitely going against some of the best guys is good for me.

How would you describe your game to somebody that hasn't watched you play?

KA: I think versatile would probably be the first one to describe it. I think I’m able to do multiple things on both ends of the floor. I think just relentless would be the other word to describe my game.

When did things start to click for you on offense to make your jump in production?

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

KA: I played in Wofford for two years and then I sat out one year. After that, it was, offensively, when I started to do different things. I think things started clicking when I really started working out and getting in the gym. Before that, I didn’t really ever work on my game or try to get better. My role at Wofford was really just rebound, defend and that’s how I was on the floor.

You transferred from Wofford to Virginia Tech with head coach Mike Young. How big was that for you and your development as a player?

Jenna Watson/IndyStar

KA: I don’t want to say that that was my whole development because I still had that base of rebounding and playing hard and defending, but I think taking the next step and redshirting that year was needed to really work on my game and get better.

You grew up playing soccer and were late to begin playing basketball. When did you know it was time to make the change?

KA: I think it was a combination of two things. Really, I didn’t play. I ended up making varsity for soccer my junior year but I didn’t play a whole lot, and it was just kind of weird. Then, around the same time that summer, I started getting offers for basketball so one door was kinda closing and the next one was open.

You have to be in great shape to play soccer. Are there any other traits from soccer that you can carry into basketball?

KA: I think the footwork part of it, offensively, but also kind of defensively and that’s what I played defense in soccer. It is definitely different, but I think there are similar things with just how you move and keep somebody in front of you.

You were named to the All-Tournament team in the Portsmouth Invitational. How gratifying was it to see that happen?

KA: It was good to see and it was fun to play on the team that I was on, but I think I knew that was a stepping stone and not to get too high and just kind of take that and roll with it. I made some 3s and was able to get aggressive from there. I thought I just played pretty well and was also able to move my feet on some switches.

How much do you think participating in the NBA G League Elite Camp helped put you on teams' radar?

KA: I actually went to the G League combine last year, too. I didn’t score well, but I think I was able to do other things. In the second game, I rebounded pretty well and had some blocks and some assists. I think I was able to kind of show that other side of it even though the offense wasn’t there. I think it helped and I think just keeping my head up and always coming in and competing will be good for you.

How beneficial was it to have gone through the process before?

KA: It was definitely important. One of the main things was just being in good shape and then a consistent 3. Obviously, the 3-ball is super important, so just showing them that I can be consistent with that was really important.

What are you trying to show teams in these workouts?

KA: I think my 3-ball is better than people think and also the switching and stuff I showed at Portsmouth. I want that to be a part of what people think when they hear my name so just trying to show those things everywhere I go.

Did you watch basketball growing up and who did you like to study?

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

KA: This is where I’m definitely different because I don’t know if there’s anybody’s game that I model myself after. I didn’t grow up watching it. Even when I started playing in high school, I didn’t necessarily watch it. I started watching it more in college and that’s when I really got into it.

I think Draymond Green is elite at everything he does. Guys like that: Grant Williams, Al Horford. There are a bunch of guys who I see and I see things that they do. I like certain things that a bunch of guys do.

