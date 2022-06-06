Three things never to say if you want to be happy

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Weird Al" Yankovic was in attendance at Las Vegas' Atomic Saloon Show at the Venetian's Grand Canal Shoppes Tuesday evening. Yankovic, who is in Las Vegas for "The Unfortunate Return Of The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour," with three shows taking place at The Venetian Theatre this week on June 8, 10 and 11, took a break from his rehearsal schedule to enjoy the western show.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — For 7-year-old Savien, the perfect day would be one spent in an arcade filled with his favorite games. Diagnosed with leukemia at just 2 years old, Savien is no stranger to overcoming challenges, as he’s had several surgeries and experiences seizures on occasion. Despite...
Could cosmetics save lives? According to the World Health Organization, domestic violence affects more than 1 in 4 women in their lifetimes. And many of the crimes go unreported. That’s why a new Las Vegas-based company is hoping to help women fight back with something you might not suspect: Lipstick....
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Tattoos have come a long way over the years, and as stereotypes begin to break, trends begin to form. Joining us now with some of the hottest tattoo trends is the CEO of Seven Tattoo Studio, Daniel Rocha.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — June 15 will mark World Elder Abuse Awareness Day with the goal of protecting our vulnerable senior population from predators. That includes abuse in the form of scams. Fraud prevention experts report our elderly population is a target-rich environment for criminals because they tend to be more trusting, some can be more easily confused or threatened, many are lonely or isolated, and they tend to have more money.
With the temperature in and around Las Vegas expected to be nearing 110 over the next few days, it's important to take care of yourself and loved ones in this heat, but also important to know the signs of heat exhaustion and how it is different than heat stroke.
(Stacker) -There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade is opening three new locations in Southern Nevada this summer. A frequent vendor at downtown’s First Friday Las Vegas events, Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade is opening three permanent locations on the Ninth Island. A Henderson location opened May 28 near Galleria at Sunset. One Las...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One lucky local has many reasons to celebrate after winning a six-digit jackpot at a downtown Las Vegas casino. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, hit a $250,000 jackpot at the El Cortez Hotel & Casino on Monday, June 6. According to the casino,...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Although the Animal Foundation in Las Vegas takes in many animals each day, one kitten is attracting more attention than usual at the shelter. The animal shelter posted on social media Friday that they currently have a "super rare" male calico kitten named Comet at their facility.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas is jumping right into triple-digit temperatures and with little time to acclimate, it’s an important time to remind all parents and pet owners -- don’t leave your loved ones in the car. More than half of hot car deaths are children...
They are known as birds of prey. Trained wild animals used to keep residential and commercial areas clear of rodents and other unwanted pests. It's a rare form of art being practiced here in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The vibrant Arts District in downtown Las Vegas has been undergoing a massive makeover for years as the city grows. But with those changes, the ‘Arts’ of the Arts District may soon be a thing of the past, according to longtime tenants who are being priced out.
Las Vegas has always had people experiencing homelessness. Every city has them. But there’s a twist now that we’re seeing throughout Las Vegas: more people living in vehicles. There are reports of more RVs, SUVs and vehicles parked at night along Charleston Boulevard on the way to Red...
Pyek Group has officially started their water park season near Las Vegas, Nevada as of Memorial Day 2022. Pyek announced in fall of 2021 the growth of their portfolio to include Cowabunga Bay and Wet ‘n‘ Wild Las Vegas, now named Cowabunga Canyon to expand the brand. “It...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County commissioners have repealed regulations preventing minors from entering karaoke bars that serve alcohol in the Las Vegas area. The Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to amend the county code governing karaoke clubs. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Pop-up produce market Veggie Buck...
Comments / 0