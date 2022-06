MANCHESTER, NH – Granite United Way is looking to partner with area non-profits to help fund programs that enrich the community. The organization has launched its statewide Request for Qualified Partner application and Request for Proposals (RFP) for 2022. Certified 501(c)3 organizations, or organizations with a fiscal sponsor, can apply for qualification status and apply for funding in all 7 of our regions, including the newest Greater Seacoast region. General grant funding is intended to support programs that enable individuals and communities to Learn, Earn and Be Healthy. This year an Equity Application has been added to the grant options focused on supporting grassroots organizations.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 12 HOURS AGO