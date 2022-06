Good healthcare CRM systems are designed to tackle specific challenges and help optimize complex processes that stand in the way of improving patient care. The main goal of customer relationship management (CRM) in business is to retain existing customers and attract new ones. A good CRM system is a powerful analytics tool that aggregates different kinds of patient information (demographics, financial, health-related, behavioral, social, and other relevant data) It is important that the system helps healthcare organizations efficiently manage prescriptions, appointments, clinical records, corresponding lab tests and notes. The system has to be able to update this data in real-time.

