New Graphic Novel Features Prolific Creative Team

For Geeked Week, Netflix unveiled some massive casting news for its live-action adaptation of the long-running anime and manga series One Piece. Six new faces are joining the Iñaki Godoy-led series, including Langley Kirkwood, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, and Chioma Umeala. Kirkwood is set to play Captain "Axe-Hand" Morgan, Loots will be Kaya, Maniatis plays Klahadore, Fairbrass will be Chef Zeff, Ward will be Nihalk, and Umeala rounds out the group as Nojiko. Along with announcing the newest members of this swashbuckling adventure, Netflix also revealed a new behind-the-scenes video of the always-energetic Godoy along with showrunners Steve Maeda and Matt Owens as they showcase the absolutely massive sets being built for the show.
