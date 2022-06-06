ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

New Graphic Novel Features Prolific Creative Team

By Brad Hill
thenerdstash.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost fans are accustomed to comics and graphic novels coming from a comic book publisher like DC or Marvel. If not one of the big two, then some independent publisher like Image Comics or Boom! Studios. It’s not often that a graphic novel will hit shelves thanks to donations from Kickstarter....

thenerdstash.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Netflix Announces New Junji Ito Anime Series 'Maniac: Tales of the Macabre'

Netflix and Junji Ito have announced their upcoming anime series Maniac: Tales of the Macabre. Unveiled during the streamer’s ongoing Geeked Week, the show will adapt 20 of the Japanese horror mangaka’s stories for the first time ever — three of them being Tomie, Souichi and The Hanging Balloons. In a three-minute video, Ito himself shared a sneak peek at the design drawings fans can expect in Maniac, adding that it will the streamer in 2023.
COMICS
Collider

'One Piece' Casts Langley Kirkwood & Celeste Loots for Live-Action Adaptation

For Geeked Week, Netflix unveiled some massive casting news for its live-action adaptation of the long-running anime and manga series One Piece. Six new faces are joining the Iñaki Godoy-led series, including Langley Kirkwood, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, and Chioma Umeala. Kirkwood is set to play Captain "Axe-Hand" Morgan, Loots will be Kaya, Maniatis plays Klahadore, Fairbrass will be Chef Zeff, Ward will be Nihalk, and Umeala rounds out the group as Nojiko. Along with announcing the newest members of this swashbuckling adventure, Netflix also revealed a new behind-the-scenes video of the always-energetic Godoy along with showrunners Steve Maeda and Matt Owens as they showcase the absolutely massive sets being built for the show.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jae Lee
Person
Bill Sienkiewicz
AOL Corp

Guillermo Del Toro's 'Cabinet of Curiosities' horror Netflix series is an all-star anthology

Guillermo del Toro is unlocking quite the Cabinet of Curiosities with a new horror anthology series for Netflix. Based on his own short story of the same name, and with each episode reportedly introduced by the director himself, the series will see eight horror stories by famous filmmakers including Del Toro. The director is no stranger to anthologies of horror, with Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark dragging us back to our childhood hell in 2019.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ Teaser Promises Chilling Tales From Acclaimed Horror Directors

Click here to read the full article. Guillermo del Toro is inviting some friends to tell scary stories. Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities,” an upcoming anthology series created by the Oscar-winning “The Shape of Water” and “Pan’s Labyrinth” director. Each episode of the series tells a different horror story “curated” by del Toro, who hosts the series and introduces each episode. Two of the episodes feature stories developed by del Toro, with different writers and directors taking on each episode. Notable directors and writers who will contribute to the series include Jennifer Kent...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graphic Novels#Image Comics#Kickstarter
ComicBook

Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers Reveals Ugly Sonic Replaced Another Controversial Character

When Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers debuted on Disney+ last month, streamers everywhere were shocked to find out just how many cameos the Disney picture could cram into its one-and-a-half-hour run time. That included an appearance by "Ugly Sonic," the film version of the fan-favorite video game character before backlash caused Sonic the Hedgehog filmmakers to overhaul the character's look to a more faithful adaptation.
COMICS
Collider

'Rattlesakes': New Stephen King Novella is a Sequel to 'Cujo'

Legendary horror novelist Stephen King is revisiting an old classic of his, albeit in a bit of a strange way. During an episode of Bloody Disgusting's The Loser's Club podcast, King came on for his first-ever interview for the site and was asked about some of his latest work which included a new novella titled Rattlesnakes. While he kept most of the details of the book close to the vest, he did drop one bombshell about the snake-centric horror tale — it will be a sequel of sorts to the dog-centric horror tale Cujo.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NME

Bend Studio working on a new game that uses ‘Days Gone’ open world systems

Sony’s first-party developer Bend Studio has announced that it is working on a new game with multiplayer and elements that build off of Days Gone. Information about this new game from Bend Studio was shared yesterday (June 7) on PlayStation.Blog by community manager Kevin McAllister. The article unveiled the studio’s new logo and went through its history, but ended with a tease about Bend’s next project.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Comics
The Associated Press

Brian Selznick’s ‘Big Tree’ to be published next spring

NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Selznick’s next book was inspired in part by a famous friend, Steven Spielberg. Billed by publisher Scholastic as a “love letter to the natural world,” Selznick’s “Big Tree” tells the story of two sycamore seeds and their quest across time and space to save the world. The 528-page book, featuring nearly 300 pages of illustrations by Selznick, comes out April 4, 2023. He began working on “Big Tree” after Spielberg suggested he write a story of nature, from nature’s point of view.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Shows Off Tokoyami With Dark Shadow

One awesome My Hero Academia cosplay is showing off the power of Fumikage Tokoyami's Dark Shadow! Tokoyami has been one of the most curious heroes to see develop over the course of Kohei Horikoshi's original action manga and anime franchise so far, and it's gotten even more curious as the hero has played a key role in some pretty surprising moments in the series to date. This is only expected to get even more curious as the series kicks off its final war between the heroes and villains in the manga, and the young hero is flying higher than ever before.
COMICS
SVG

The Big Thing Fans Are Excited For With Spider-Man Remastered On PC

"Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered" and "Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales" swung onto PlayStation systems to widespread praise for its web of intense combat, silk-smooth graphics, stellar voice-acting and a myriad of other qualities cited by critics. Insomniac's "Spider-Man" games have only continued to draw in new players, collectively selling over 33 million copies as recently as last month, according to the official PlayStation blog.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Reveals Radical Collector's Edition Details

For old-school TMNT fans, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge might be one of the most anticipated games of the year. While the game does not yet have a release date, Limited Run Games has now fully revealed the Classic Edition ($64.99) and Radical Edition ($199.99) that will be made available. Fans on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One will be able to choose from both of these versions, or a standard edition ($34.99). No matter which version is selected, each one will include a number of different extras for TMNT fans!
VIDEO GAMES
Decider.com

Netflix’s ‘One Piece’s Sets Look Like the Anime Brought to Life

It’s still going to be a while before Netflix brings us Luffy’s quest to be King of the Pirates. But so far, the streaming giant’s One Piece live action series looks promising. For Geeked Week, Netflix gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the sets being built for the upcoming series. It’s still unclear how these sets will look on screen, but if Netflix wanted to build a One Piece theme park, we would be there.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Special Features Include an Audio Commentary With The Daniels and More

Everything Everywhere All At Once quickly became one of the year's biggest surprise successes. Last month, the film passed Uncut Gems to become A24’s biggest domestic box office success, with over fifty million dollars so far. Now, fans of the multiverse hopping adventure film can get ready to own it. With the film going on sale on digital today, it has been announced what special features audiences can expect when they purchase the physical editions. On July 5, when Everything Everywhere All At Once comes to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, fans will be treated with audio commentary, deleted scenes, and more.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

One Piece Manga Goes On Month-Long Hiatus To Prepare For The Final Saga

One Piece has etched its name as a staple in manga and as the next saga is confirmed to be the last of the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hats, the official Twitter account of the title, announced that they will be going on a month-long hiatus to prepare for the final act.
COMICS
Digital Trends

Enter the world of The Sandman in Netflix’s new trailer

In the late ’80s and early ’90s, writer Neil Gaiman and an assortment of artists collaborated on The Sandman comic book series, which helped redefine the medium for mature readers. It has taken the better part of three decades to bring this fantasy story to live-action, but the wait is almost over. Netflix has announced that the series will finally premiere this summer.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy