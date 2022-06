This op-ed was originally published in La Nación on June 8, 2022 here. Government, civil society, youth and business leaders are meeting for the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles this week. While conventional wisdom holds that not much comes out of these summits, I believe this gathering – and the public private collaboration that is set to occur – offers a rare opportunity to make progress on the mounting challenges facing countries across the Western hemisphere.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO