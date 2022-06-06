ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

UW-GU partnered health building to open in July

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 2 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — The UW-Gonzaga Health Partnership’s new Medical School and Health Education Building is scheduled to be completed this month and open in July.

Construction on the 90,000-square-foot building began in September 2020. It will host 500 students from the University of Washington Medical School and Gonzaga University’s human physiology department, as well as nursing and health science students from GU.

The new building features classrooms, an anatomy suite, research labs and administrative offices for both university partners.

Students from UW Medical School will get to tour their new home on Wednesday, June 8. GU students toured the building in May.

