Crews to replace signals at Elizabethton intersection Tuesday night

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A heavily-traveled intersection in Elizabethton will be closed overnight beginning Tuesday.

City officials said the intersection of West Elk Avenue and Bemberg Road will close to traffic around 7 p.m.

Crews will be replacing the traffic signals at the intersection.

The project is expected to take around 12 hours. The intersection will reopen once the project is complete.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.