Elizabethton, TN

Crews to replace signals at Elizabethton intersection Tuesday night

By Slater Teague
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A heavily-traveled intersection in Elizabethton will be closed overnight beginning Tuesday.

City officials said the intersection of West Elk Avenue and Bemberg Road will close to traffic around 7 p.m.

Crews will be replacing the traffic signals at the intersection.

The project is expected to take around 12 hours. The intersection will reopen once the project is complete.

WJHL

City OKs $400K for John Sevier Center elevator fix ahead of crucial HUD inspection

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With a crucial federal inspection looming that could impact the iconic John Sevier Center (JSC) building’s future, Johnson City Commissioners approved a $400,000 emergency request for elevator repairs at the iconic former hotel last week. One of the 11-story building’s elevators hasn’t worked at all for about six months. Several […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Castle Defense opens in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A business focused on teaching firearm skills and education to the community hosted its ribbon-cutting Tuesday. Castle Defense, located at 1740 W. Elk Ave., is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. The business offers programs that promote gun safety and skills “to be prepared for any scenario,” a news release stated.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Johnson City Medical Center affected by water line break

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health says it is working to resolve a water line break that occurred Tuesday morning at Johnson City Medical Center. Ballad says water issues prompted the hospital to go on diversion for incoming patients Tuesday evening, except for trauma and neonatal intensive care patients. That diversion, however, is no […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Washington County, TN Schools announces meal price increase

Editor’s Note: Washington County, TN Schools issued a release Wednesday stating that some prices had originally been miscalculated in the school system’s first announcement. News Channel 11 has updated this story to reflect the correct totals. JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — School meals will cost a little more next school year at Washington County, Tennessee Schools. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Flames devour car-hauling trailer on I-81 in Marion

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Flames from a burning tire spread to a trailer hauling vehicles in the northbound lane of I-81 Tuesday night. Officials with Marion Fire and EMS revealed that the driver pulled over near mile marker 44 and unhitched his tractor from the trailer, pulling it away from the fire as the blaze […]
MARION, VA
WJHL

Carver Park splash pad gets new name

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carver Park splash pad in Johnson City officially has a new name. A ceremony was held Monday evening to rename the splash pad the Kenneth “Herb” Greenlee Splash Pad. Greenlee is the supervisor at the Carver Recreation Center, a role he has held since the late 1980s. The splash […]
WJHL

Johnson City Schools announces adjustment to grading scale

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Schools in Johnson City are changing their grading scale to align with recent legislation. According to a release from Johnson City Schools, the new grading scale will be implemented in grades 3-12 and be on a 10-point scale instead of a 7-point scale. The scale will be as follows: A: […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Sheriff: Body of missing Honaker man found by kayakers

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The body of a man who had been reported missing by family members in early June was found in a river, according to Russell County Sheriff Steve Dye. A release from the sheriff’s office states that Ricky Griffith, 59, of Honaker, was reported missing on Thursday, June 2. Kayakers on […]
HONAKER, VA
WJHL

VDOT: I-81 bridge repair lane closures begin next Sunday

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – As crews work to repair and replace sections of Interstate 81, officials say lane closures will be in place throughout the month. According to a press release from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), work will begin at Exit 17 around 8 p.m. next Sunday. Crews will be on-site until 6 […]
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

