Crews to replace signals at Elizabethton intersection Tuesday night
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A heavily-traveled intersection in Elizabethton will be closed overnight beginning Tuesday.
City officials said the intersection of West Elk Avenue and Bemberg Road will close to traffic around 7 p.m.TN gas prices jump by 23 cents within week, AAA reports
Crews will be replacing the traffic signals at the intersection.
The project is expected to take around 12 hours. The intersection will reopen once the project is complete.
