Pokemon Journeys has taken Goh a major step forward with the newest update from his Project Mew trials with the newest episode of the series! The newest iteration of the anime has been steadily getting ready for its final climax as both Ash Ketchum and Goh are now closer to their respective dreams than ever before. Ash is gearing up to take on some of the best trainers in the world with a massive tournament, and Goh has been clearing each of the tough trials to try and get onto the Project Mew team thus far. But it's been a rougher road for him overall.

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO