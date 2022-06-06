ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Disney+ Drops Poster & Release Date for 'I Am Groot'

justjaredjr.com
 2 days ago

Disney+ is giving fans a first look at I Am Groot – Just...

www.justjaredjr.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tom Cruise refused to allow Top Gun sequel to debut on streaming: ‘I make movies for the big screen’

Tom Cruise has confirmed that he never considered releasing Top Gun: Maverick to streaming first, despite Covid delaying the film’s intended release date. The new action movie – which sees Cruise as the Navy’s top pilot, who must confront the ghosts of his past – is a sequel to the original 1986 movie, in which he also starred.After its original premiere date of 24 June 2020 was delayed nearly two years by the pandemic, the film is now scheduled to release in cinemas on 24 May.Speaking on Wednesday (18 May) at the Cannes Film Festival, Cruise was asked whether...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

She-Hulk Finally Unveils First Trailer and Release Date

MCU fans have been looking forward to the She-Hulk series ever since it was announced back in 2019 as part of the upcoming Disney+ MCU slate. The series has been in the works for a while now with production wrapped in August last year. Now, after a very long wait, we finally have our first full look at the highly-anticipated MCU series.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Holland
epicstream.com

Deadpool 3: Marvel Studios Confirms Major Casting for MCU Crossover

It's been three years since Disney officially acquired the Fox brand and the House of Mouse's first order of business was to bring the Merc with a Mouth to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As it stands, very little is known about the third Deadpool film starring Ryan Reynolds other than the fact that it'll acknowledge the first two films as canon and retain its tone, making it the first R-rated MCU project.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Tom Cruise’s Highest Grossing Movie At Domestic Box Office Crossing $300M Today – Monday AM Update

Click here to read the full article. Monday AM: Top Gun: Maverick keeps breaking the sound barrier at the box office as the Tom Cruise movie saw its second weekend come in higher with $90M and a running U.S./Canada total of $295.6M. As we wrote all along, that’s a domestic record for Cruise and co-financier Skydance. In addition that -29% second weekend ease is the best for a movie that’s opened to $100M+. Nancy and I agree: Too soon to call an ultimate $1 billion on the Cruise movie, but besting his top grossing film worldwide, Mission: Impossible – Fallout at $791M is definitely in...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Up To Now#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Modern Family#Scream
Variety

‘Wednesday’ Teaser: Jenna Ortega Makes Addams Family Debut in Tim Burton Netflix Series

Click here to read the full article. Jenna Ortega is getting all together ooky. The first look at “Wednesday,” the upcoming Addams Family television series starring the famous clan’s daughter, has been released by Netflix, revealing the “Scream 5” and “You” actor in the title role. First created by Charles Addams for a series of New Yorker cartoons, the Addams Family is a bizarre aristocratic clan with an obsession of the macabre and a complete lack of concern regarding how others perceive them. Following their creation, the characters grew in popularity after a 1964 sitcom fleshed out their personalities, and have...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Mindhunter' Star Returns to Netflix Charts With Mysterious Thriller

There might never be a Mindhunter Season 3, but the show's cast is still busy making new movies and shows. After Hannah Gross starred in Mindhunter Season 1, she starred in the horror movie Disappearance at Clifton Hill, which was recently released on Netflix. The movie originally hit theaters in 2019 and picked up four nominations at the Canadian Screen Awards.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Fantastic Four: Disney+ Poll Seemingly Confirms Actress Who’ll Play MCU’s Sue Storm

The entire comic book film fandom is rejoicing after Marvel Studios finally granted the request of many and cast John Krasinski as Reed Richards. While the actor only played a variant of Mister Fantastic who lives on Earth-838, it gave fans renewed hope that he could still end up playing Reed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's main timeline of Earth-616.
MOVIES
Collider

'Nope' Teaser Gives a Resounding "Hell No" to the Monster Haunting Jordan Peele's Latest Horror Film

A brand-new trailer for Nope has been revealed at CinemaCon, giving fans more to speculate about Jordan Peele's highly anticipated upcoming film. The trailer gives a better look at what to expect in the thriller from the Get Out and Us writer and director. The new teaser trailer features the ensemble cast reacting to the mysterious entity plaguing Peele's newest horror movie, all having pretty much the same thought: hell no. Well done horror has a way of capitalizing on our fear of the unknown, and it looks like that's absolutely what Peele is doing with Nope. The teaser also reveals some of the movie's sci-fi elements with what looks like a massive alien spaceship abducting people left and right in a tornado of terror.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
TVLine

The Sandman Sets Summer Release Date at Netflix — Watch New Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Dream? On! Netflix will release its series adaptation of The Sandman on Friday, August 5. The streaming video service announced the news Monday as part of its Geeked Week festivities. Netflix is calling the series “a rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven.” The Sandman will follow Morpheus, the Dream King (played by Sweetbitter‘s Tom Sturridge) — as well as those who’ve been affected by him — as he goes about putting right the mistakes he’s made during his eons-long existence. The streamer also released a...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Jurassic World Dominion is Already Breaking Box Office Records

Jurassic World Dominion is finally hitting theatres in the U.S. next week, and the new film is expected to have great success at the box office. Its predecessor, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, earned $1,308,467,944 at the worldwide box office in 2018, making it the 16th-highest grossing movie of all time. Before that, Jurassic World made $1,017,673,342 at the worldwide box office to become the 9th-highest. Now, Dominion is already starting to break some records of its own. According to Deadline, Jurassic World Dominion had an extremely successful preview night in Mexico.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Imperfects Trailer Released by Netflix

"If we're not human, what are we?" asks the official teaser trailer for The Imperfects, a new monster sci-fi original series coming to Netflix. On Monday, the Stranger Things streamer revealed the first look at the Coming of Rage story from showrunner Dennis Heaton (Netflix's The Order) and the creative minds behind Fargo and Van Helsing. Released as part of Day 1 of Netflix's Geeked Week 2022, The Imperfects teaser trailer follows first looks at Manifest Season 4, Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, Mike Flanagan's The Midnight Club, and a new look at Resident Evil.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel Adds Doctor Strange Collection to Disney+

As new content appears on Disney+, the streaming service has been adding "collections" to make it easier to find what you're looking for. For example, in honor of the release of Obi-Wan Kenobi, you can find an Obi-Wan collection that showcases all of the movies and shows to feature the iconic Jedi. Now, Disney+ has added a new collection in honor of Doctor Strange, presumably to celebrate the fact that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is heading to the streaming service later this month.
MOVIES
Collider

Disney's 'Pinocchio': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

Disney has remade many of its classic animated films over the last few years. No matter how many people complain about these remakes, they continue to bring in the big bucks, so Disney will keep making them. The latest animated classic that Disney is remaking is its 1940 classic, Pinocchio, otherwise known as the story of a wooden puppet who becomes a real boy. Even though this tale has been adapted for the screen many times, two of which feature Italian comedian Roberto Benigni, Disney's remake comes from legendary director Robert Zemeckis, from a script he co-wrote with About A Boy scribe Chris Weitz.
MOVIES
The Verge

Entergalactic’s first trailer shows off a trippy musical ride

The first-look trailer for Entergalactic — a musical animated series from Kid Cudi and Black-ish creator Kenya Barris — is brief, but it’s bursting with style and life. The series follows a young artist named Jabari (voiced by Cudi) and has a slick visual style that’s almost like a cross between Arcane and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy