A local man who graduated from Shafter High School has returned to town and is operating the newest barber shop here. Phatboyz Barber Shop. Edgar Gonzalez has been operating his own barber shop since 2006, with a shop of the same name in Wasco building Gonzalez's clientele. Gonzalez's clients followed him to Shafter after the move, along with with a new group of customers.

SHAFTER, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO