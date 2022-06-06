Bradley releases dean's list

BLOOMINGTON – Wood River native Mike Sabatino was just 24 years old when he landed the coveted gig as pitching coach for Edwardsville Tigers baseball in 2019. He is no longer a kid, but he felt like one Monday when Cole Funkhouser’s single drove in Cade Hardy in the bottom of the seventh inning with the game-winning run in the Tigers’ 3-2 victory over Plainfield North at the Bloomington Class 4A Super-Sectional.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO