Bradley, IL

Bradley releases dean's list

The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago

PEORIA — More than 1,700 students were named to Bradley's Dean's List for Spring 2022. To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must...

www.thetelegraph.com

The Telegraph

Blackburn names dean's list

CARLINVILLE — Blackburn College has announced its Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester. Students named to the Dean's list must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher for the semester.
CARLINVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

WIU notes area graduates

MACOMB/MOLINE — Western Illinois University has reported 929 students have earned academic degrees or post-baccalaureate certificates after the Spring 2022 semester. Bachelor's degrees were awarded to 649 graduates. Master's and doctoral degrees were earned by 280 graduates, including one doctoral (Ed.D.) graduate.
The Telegraph

Former Oiler Sabatino able to 'continue the legacy' as Tigers pitching coach

BLOOMINGTON – Wood River native Mike Sabatino was just 24 years old when he landed the coveted gig as pitching coach for Edwardsville Tigers baseball in 2019. He is no longer a kid, but he felt like one Monday when Cole Funkhouser’s single drove in Cade Hardy in the bottom of the seventh inning with the game-winning run in the Tigers’ 3-2 victory over Plainfield North at the Bloomington Class 4A Super-Sectional.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Bradley, IL
The Telegraph

Carlinville Chamber regroups, sets Super Summer Weekend

CARLINVILLE — The Carlinville Chamber of Commerce has regrouped and is finalizing plans for this year's Super Summer Weekend on July 29-30. “Mayor (Sarah) Oswald and I had a great meeting last year where she laid out her vision for the community in a post-COVID world, and having a strong Chamber of Commerce to promote the business community was of great importance to her,” said Carlinville Chamber of Commerce President Tim Rhodus.
CARLINVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Macoupin County Fair returns Tuesday

CARLINVILLE - The Macoupin County Fair returns to the Macoupin County Fairgrounds, 21368 State Route 4, in Carlinville starting Tuesday, June 7 at 9 a.m. The fair will feature agriculture and livestock contests, harness racing, a food festival, exhibition hall competitions, fair pageants, I.T.P.A. Tractor and Truck pulls, an FFA fair and a demolition derby. Bring the kids to the kid's corner and Sea Lion Splash show, bid at a pie and cake auction, enjoy deep-fried foods, carnival games, and rides. Live music and entertainment is also featured every evening.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

