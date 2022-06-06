ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

iOS 16 Lets You Enable Keyboard Haptics for Vibrations as You Type

By Sami Fathi
MacRumors Forums
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple says these vibrations help serve as a "confirmation" as a user types. The new feature is part of a...

www.macrumors.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

iOS 16: Apple unveils iPhone update that allows users to personalise their phone in new ways

Apple has unveiled iOS 16, a whole new software update for the iPhone.The update is focused on personalising the experience of using the iPhone and bringing new ways of adjusting how the phone looks and works, Apple said. Apple has also added changes to built-in apps, such as Messages, which can now undo sent messages or edited them after the fact.That includes what it says is the “biggest ever update to the lock screen”, with a whole host of ways to change how it works.Apple has added the option to adjust how the Lock Screen looks, with new typefaces and...
CELL PHONES
CNBC

Apple's new iPhone and iPad software will reportedly add lots of big changes

Apple is reportedly bringing a slew of new updates to consumers' iPhones with its upcoming software release. According to Bloomberg, iOS 16 includes updates to notifications, messages and the Health app. The software will also include new multitasking panels for iPads. Its next mobile operating system, iOS 16, is expected...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

iOS 16 update to dramatically change the iPhone lock screen, report claims

Apple’s new iPhone update could bring major changes to the lock screen, a new report claims.For the most part, the screen that appears before the iPhone is unlocked is largely useless: it shows recent notifications, but anything more detailed requires unlocking the phone and clicking through.Apple is planning to change that with the new iOS 16 update, according to a new report from Bloomberg. The screen is rumoured to be adding new features that will allow users to see extra information as well as interact with widgets that would be integrated into the wallpaper, the report said.That would be further...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haptics#Vibrations#Android#Ios#Smart Phone#Chinese#Macrumors
itechpost.com

iOS 15.6 Update Fixes Apple Music Bug on iPhone That Puts App on the Dock

IOS 15.6 update fixes the annoying Apple Music bug on iPhones, which places the app in the dock when users reinstall it. It turns out that Apple was not actually forcing its Music app on its users by automatically placing it along with your favorite apps below your home screen. Instead, it was another software bug that kept users wondering and speculating.
CELL PHONES
The Guardian

Apple unveils buy now, pay later feature and redesigned iPhone lock screen

Apple is taking on Klarna and ClearPay with a new “buy now, pay later” feature for iPhones, the company has announced at its worldwide developer conference. The company is also redesigning the iPhone’s lock screen, in the most substantial visual redesign the operating system for iPhones has received since the introduction of the iPhone X, and introducing a new version of the MacBook Air built around its M2 chip.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Need a Second Phone Number? How to Get Started With Google Voice

You likely have one phone number for your mobile phone through which you make and get phone calls, send and receive text messages, and handle other related tasks. But sometimes you could use a second number for personal and professional phone calls and text messages. Or perhaps you’d like a different number to use when you set up accounts at websites.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Will your iPhone get the iOS 16 update?

Apple's WWDC 2022 keynote livestream has wrapped up and we got our first look at all the upgrades coming to our iPhones, iPads, and MacBook devices. This includes the first look at iOS 16 and all the features coming to the new operating system. One of our favorites is the...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Country
China
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $10 Lightning Deal on Cocktail Shaker Set, $150 3rd Gen Apple AirPods

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. We found great deals on noise-cancelling wireless headphones, closet storage solutions, and a new price drop on Apple’s 3rd...
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

Google Is About to Stop You Using Android Auto on Your Phone

If you're still using Android Auto on your phone, the next time you open the app you're likely to see a warning: "Android Auto for phone screens will stop working soon." Almost a year after the company announced plans to shut down the Android Auto for phone screens app, it looks like it's finally happening. In its place, you'll need to use Driving Mode in Google Assistant.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

You’ll soon be able to use an iPhone as a Mac webcam

Apple is planning to allow macOS users to use their iPhone camera as a webcam. The new Continuity Camera feature comes as part of macOS Ventura, an upcoming update to macOS. Apple envisions MacBook users clipping an iPhone to the top of their laptops and using the camera to improve video calls in FaceTime, Microsoft Teams, WebEx, and more.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Your iPad may get a huge update — here are the new rumored features

WWDC 2022 is on the horizon and Apple is poised to unleash highly anticipated announcements about new software updates. Thanks to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a respected Apple analyst who claims to have loose-lipped sources, we've got the scoop on iPadOS 16. The Cupertino-based tech giant reportedly added novel features that...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Apple keynote 2022 - live: Latest news as company holds event to launch iOS 16 update for iPhone

Apple is about to hold WWDC, the annual software event that sees update to all of its products.That will include iOS 16, a major update to the iPhone’s operating system that is rumoured to be bringing a significant redesign as well as new health and notifications features.But all of Apple’s products are likely to see new additions, from the smallest Apple Watch to the biggest Mac.Apple could also launch new hardware, too. While the annual event is usually devoted primarily to new Apple software, it has in the past used it to reveal new Macs and other products.All will be revealed in an online stream that will begin at 10am local pacific time, or 6pm in the UK. And that event – as well as any fallout, secret features or other news – will be covered comprehensively here.
CELL PHONES
The Next Web

Google is killing Android Auto for phone screens

Nearly a year ago, the tech giant cut the plug on the Android Auto for phone screens for users of Android 12, redirecting them to Google’s Assistant driving mode. Now, Google is shutting down the app altogether. If users of Android 11 and older versions open the app, they’ll...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Inside iOS 16's New Lock Screen Customization: Colorful Clocks, Handy Widgets

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. iOS 16, the next version of Apple's iPhone software, will enable you to customize your lock screen like never before. Apple showed off new personalization features during the company's WWDC 2022 keynote on Monday.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Apple announces software update with ability to edit and unsend iMessages

Apple has announced a new update to its iOS software which will give users the ability to edit and unsend iMessages.The tech giant revealed its take on the feature, which has been used for some time on apps such as WhatsApp, Instagram messages and Facebook messenger.A 'Buy now, pay later' feature, 'Pay Later', was also announced, competing with the likes of Klarna and Clearpay. The feature allows users in the US to split the cost of payments made using Apple Pay.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

References to an unknown HomePod model can be found in the iOS 16 beta

An unreleased HomePod is referenced in the first iOS 16 beta, though it's not clear what the model may actually be. On Monday, Apple announced iOS 16, the next major operating system release for the iPhone. The first developer beta has already hit the internet, with many combing over the code to see what hidden features may be waiting to be found.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy