BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 5-year-old Louisiana girl on Sunday. Rilee McGraw, 5, of Deville, La., was riding a small battery powered dirt bike when she traveled into the path of a pickup truck and was struck, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety news release. She was taken to CHRISTUS ST. Elizabeth for treatment but was later pronounced dead.

BRIDGE CITY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO