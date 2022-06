As my summer days at home come to a close, I have begun to think about my experiences over the past four months, and I wanted to reflect on the last year of my life. Last August, I began the terrifying new experience called "college" three hours away from home. The two semesters that I have spent at my small, private college in the rural south have been hard and stressful. Nevertheless, I've loved every single minute of what I can consider to be the hardest eight months of my life. I've made lifelong friends, and I wouldn't change a single thing. That's not why I'm writing this, though.

RELIGION ・ 10 DAYS AGO