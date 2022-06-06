Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Orange, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 15:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Seminole The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Seminole County in east central Florida * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 347 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Winter Springs, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Oviedo and Lake Jessup around 400 PM EDT. Geneva around 410 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Mullet Lake Park. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO