Orange County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Orange, Seminole by NWS

 2 days ago

Effective: 2022-06-06 15:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a...

Tornado Warning issued for Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 15:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Seminole The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Seminole County in east central Florida * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 347 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Winter Springs, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Oviedo and Lake Jessup around 400 PM EDT. Geneva around 410 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Mullet Lake Park. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued in Brevard

Severe weather alerts are in effect Monday afternoon for parts of Central Florida. According to WESH 2's Tony Mainolfi, the culprit for today's active weather is an upper low across northern Florida. Storms will die down after sunset as the instability lower and this feature lifts away. This storm is...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
allears.net

NEWS: Disney World Counties Under Flood Advisory

No matter how much you plan, how many hours you spend getting the perfect dining reservation, or how much of an effort you make to learn Genie+, your entire Disney World trip could be impacted by a relatively unpredictable thing — the weather. severe weather impact Disney World before,...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Rain chances remain higher for Monday

LAKE MARY, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Main weather concerns: The east coast sea breeze will activate showers and storm starting in the early afternoon. It is possible to see stronger storms with lightning associated in the late afternoon. Stronger storms will remain in the interior portions of Central Florida.
WESH

Tropical Storm Alex approaches Bermuda

ORLANDO, Fla. — As of Monday morning, Tropical Storm Alex was approaching Bermuda and moving east-northeastward. As of 8 a.m., the storm was located about 100 miles north-northwest of Bermuda and had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. A tropical storm warning was in effect for Bermuda. "Additional weakening...
LIVE RADAR: Storms pop up in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing sea breeze storms Monday across Central Florida. There's a 60% coverage of rain, with some storms containing gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it's free!) | PINPOINT ON THE GO: Get weather text alerts]. We...
Central Florida forecast: H-O-T and not as many storms

ORLANDO, Fla. – We will pinpoint the chance for a few scattered afternoon storms in time for the drive home on Tuesday. We will not see as many strong storms as we did on Monday, however. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it's free!)]. Expect a 40% coverage...
Seminole plans 3 roundabouts for State Road 434

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County is giving residents an opportunity Thursday to voice their opinions about three proposed roundabouts for State Road 434 in the eastern part of the county at a public meeting. What You Need To Know. Three roundabouts are proposed on State Road 434. They...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Millions of dollars in cocaine found by authorities after failed hand-off at Winter Park vegan restaurant

Investigators found millions of dollars in cocaine after witnessing a hand-off of a duffel bag full of the stuff outside Winter Park vegan restaurant Ethos Vegan Kitchen. According to an affadavit, investigators from the Department of Homeland Security were following Wayne Stout, Jr. as part of an investigation into money laundering. In the process of tailing Stout, they say they watched him rent a car, pull several coolers and bags out of an Orlando storage unit on Edgewater Drive and hand one bag off to another man in the parking lot of Ethos.
WINTER PARK, FL
Missing 16-year-old girl returns home, Seminole deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 16-year-old girl returned home, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said Monday night. Deputies previously said Meredith Statton ran away from her home in Longwood. The sheriff's office said the girl's mother reported her missing Monday. [TRENDING: $5 a gallon 'very...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
'Huge hazard:' Daytona Beach leaders crack down on derelict boats

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – They're eyesores, dangers to boaters, and create environmental hazards in Central Florida's waters. Daytona Beach city leaders are cracking down on derelict boats. City commission just approved emergency funding to remove over a dozen. Those on the water said the problems they create...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
FHP: 1 dead in two-vehicle Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Orange County crash that occurred Saturday night. The two-vehicle crash happened around 2:21 a.m. on State Road 417, where a semi-truck and a Mercedes were both traveling southbound, troopers say. Witnesses told FHP the Mercedes was speeding and...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

