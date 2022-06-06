Special Weather Statement issued for Daviess, Greene, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Dearborn; Franklin; Ripley; Union The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Franklin County in southeastern Indiana Northeastern Ripley County in southeastern Indiana Southeastern Union County in east central Indiana Northwestern Dearborn County in southeastern Indiana Southwestern Preble County in west central Ohio Northwestern Butler County in southwestern Ohio * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 332 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Batesville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Hamilton, Oxford, Batesville, Brookville, Milan, West College Corner, Oldenburg, Darrtown, Reily, Sunman, Metamora, St. Leon, Scipio, College Corner, Cedar Grove, Mount Carmel, Mounds State Recreation Area, Huntersville, Hamburg and Penntown. This includes I-74 in Indiana between mile markers 145 and 167. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
