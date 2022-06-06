ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, IN

Special Weather Statement issued for Daviess, Greene, Knox by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-06 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gibson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 16:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-07 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gibson The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Wabash County in southeastern Illinois Southwestern Gibson County in southwestern Indiana * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 301 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mount Carmel to 8 miles northwest of Owensville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Owensville around 315 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Franklin, Gallatin, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Franklin; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Jefferson; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Scott; Shelby; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 333 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL FRANKLIN GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY JEFFERSON KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON SCOTT SHELBY TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Shelby, Spencer by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 14:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jefferson; Shelby; Spencer The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Spencer County in central Kentucky Western Shelby County in central Kentucky Southeastern Jefferson County in central Kentucky * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 236 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Middletown, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Shelbyville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dearborn, Franklin, Ripley, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Dearborn; Franklin; Ripley; Union The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Franklin County in southeastern Indiana Northeastern Ripley County in southeastern Indiana Southeastern Union County in east central Indiana Northwestern Dearborn County in southeastern Indiana Southwestern Preble County in west central Ohio Northwestern Butler County in southwestern Ohio * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 332 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Batesville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Hamilton, Oxford, Batesville, Brookville, Milan, West College Corner, Oldenburg, Darrtown, Reily, Sunman, Metamora, St. Leon, Scipio, College Corner, Cedar Grove, Mount Carmel, Mounds State Recreation Area, Huntersville, Hamburg and Penntown. This includes I-74 in Indiana between mile markers 145 and 167. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Greene County, IN
County
Daviess County, IN
City
Knox, IN
County
Knox County, IN
City
Linton, IN
City
Vincennes, IN
City
Bloomfield, IN
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Clark, Clay, Crawford, Daviess by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bartholomew; Boone; Brown; Clark; Clay; Crawford; Daviess; Dearborn; Decatur; Delaware; Dubois; Fayette; Floyd; Franklin; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Harrison; Hendricks; Henry; Jackson; Jefferson; Jennings; Johnson; Knox; Lawrence; Madison; Marion; Martin; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Ohio; Orange; Owen; Parke; Putnam; Randolph; Ripley; Rush; Scott; Shelby; Sullivan; Switzerland; Union; Vermillion; Vigo; Washington; Wayne TORNADO WATCH 333 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARTHOLOMEW BOONE BROWN CLARK CLAY CRAWFORD DAVIESS DEARBORN DECATUR DELAWARE DUBOIS FAYETTE FLOYD FRANKLIN GREENE HAMILTON HANCOCK HARRISON HENDRICKS HENRY JACKSON JEFFERSON JENNINGS JOHNSON KNOX LAWRENCE MADISON MARION MARTIN MONROE MONTGOMERY MORGAN OHIO ORANGE OWEN PARKE PUTNAM RANDOLPH RIPLEY RUSH SCOTT SHELBY SULLIVAN SWITZERLAND UNION VERMILLION VIGO WASHINGTON WAYNE
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy