Boone County, KY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Boone, Campbell, Gallatin, Kenton by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-06 15:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Franklin, Gallatin, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Franklin; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Jefferson; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Scott; Shelby; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 333 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL FRANKLIN GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY JEFFERSON KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON SCOTT SHELBY TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 13:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Residents in these areas should remain alert. If these storms become stronger, then a warning may be needed. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Boone RAPIDLY DEVELOPING THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF OHIO, RIPLEY, SOUTHERN DEARBORN, NORTHWESTERN SWITZERLAND AND NORTHERN BOONE COUNTIES THROUGH 200 PM EDT At 121 PM EDT, rapidly developing thunderstorms were located along a line extending from southeast of Vernon to northwest of Vevay, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Lawrenceburg, Greendale, Aurora, Versailles, Milan, Osgood, Dillsboro, Moores Hill, Wilmington, Pleasant, Manchester, French, Hartford, Holton, Fairview, Napoleon, Center Square, Aberdeen, Rexville and Cold Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Darke, Miami, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 17:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for west central Ohio. A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for west central Ohio. Target Area: Darke; Miami; Shelby The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Shelby County in west central Ohio Eastern Darke County in west central Ohio Miami County in west central Ohio * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 519 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Greenville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Troy, Sidney, Piqua, Greenville, Tipp City, West Milton, Versailles, Covington, Arcanum, Bradford, Pleasant Hill, Ansonia, Hardin, Webster, Wayne Lakes, Russia, Gettysburg, Laura, Fletcher and Pitsburg. This includes I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 69 and 93. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DARKE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Campbell, Gallatin, Kenton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 15:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Boone; Campbell; Gallatin; Kenton The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Ohio County in southeastern Indiana East central Ripley County in southeastern Indiana Dearborn County in southeastern Indiana Northeastern Switzerland County in southeastern Indiana Northern Kenton County in northern Kentucky Northern Campbell County in northern Kentucky Boone County in northern Kentucky Central Gallatin County in northern Kentucky Hamilton County in southwestern Ohio Southwestern Butler County in southwestern Ohio Northwestern Clermont County in southwestern Ohio * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 322 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rising Sun, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cincinnati, Hamilton, Fairfield, Covington, Florence, Independence, Norwood, Forest Park, Erlanger, Fort Thomas, Newport, Sharonville, Blue Ash, Springdale, Reading, Montgomery, Harrison, North College Hill, Madeira and Edgewood. This includes the following Interstates I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 18. I-74 in Indiana between mile markers 165 and 171. I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 19. I-75 in Kentucky between mile markers 174 and 191. I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 20. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Adams, Athens, Brown, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clermont by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Athens; Brown; Butler; Champaign; Clark; Clermont; Clinton; Darke; Delaware; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Gallia; Greene; Hamilton; Highland; Hocking; Jackson; Lawrence; Licking; Logan; Madison; Meigs; Miami; Montgomery; Morgan; Perry; Pickaway; Pike; Preble; Ross; Scioto; Shelby; Union; Vinton; Warren; Washington TORNADO WATCH 333 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ATHENS BROWN BUTLER CHAMPAIGN CLARK CLERMONT CLINTON DARKE DELAWARE FAIRFIELD FAYETTE FRANKLIN GALLIA GREENE HAMILTON HIGHLAND HOCKING JACKSON LAWRENCE LICKING LOGAN MADISON MEIGS MIAMI MONTGOMERY MORGAN PERRY PICKAWAY PIKE PREBLE ROSS SCIOTO SHELBY UNION VINTON WARREN WASHINGTON
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Clermont, Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 15:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Butler; Clermont; Hamilton The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Ohio County in southeastern Indiana East central Ripley County in southeastern Indiana Dearborn County in southeastern Indiana Northeastern Switzerland County in southeastern Indiana Northern Kenton County in northern Kentucky Northern Campbell County in northern Kentucky Boone County in northern Kentucky Central Gallatin County in northern Kentucky Hamilton County in southwestern Ohio Southwestern Butler County in southwestern Ohio Northwestern Clermont County in southwestern Ohio * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 322 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rising Sun, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cincinnati, Hamilton, Fairfield, Covington, Florence, Independence, Norwood, Forest Park, Erlanger, Fort Thomas, Newport, Sharonville, Blue Ash, Springdale, Reading, Montgomery, Harrison, North College Hill, Madeira and Edgewood. This includes the following Interstates I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 18. I-74 in Indiana between mile markers 165 and 171. I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 19. I-75 in Kentucky between mile markers 174 and 191. I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 20. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dearborn, Franklin, Ripley, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Dearborn; Franklin; Ripley; Union The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Franklin County in southeastern Indiana Northeastern Ripley County in southeastern Indiana Southeastern Union County in east central Indiana Northwestern Dearborn County in southeastern Indiana Southwestern Preble County in west central Ohio Northwestern Butler County in southwestern Ohio * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 332 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Batesville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Hamilton, Oxford, Batesville, Brookville, Milan, West College Corner, Oldenburg, Darrtown, Reily, Sunman, Metamora, St. Leon, Scipio, College Corner, Cedar Grove, Mount Carmel, Mounds State Recreation Area, Huntersville, Hamburg and Penntown. This includes I-74 in Indiana between mile markers 145 and 167. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Clark, Clay, Crawford, Daviess by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bartholomew; Boone; Brown; Clark; Clay; Crawford; Daviess; Dearborn; Decatur; Delaware; Dubois; Fayette; Floyd; Franklin; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Harrison; Hendricks; Henry; Jackson; Jefferson; Jennings; Johnson; Knox; Lawrence; Madison; Marion; Martin; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Ohio; Orange; Owen; Parke; Putnam; Randolph; Ripley; Rush; Scott; Shelby; Sullivan; Switzerland; Union; Vermillion; Vigo; Washington; Wayne TORNADO WATCH 333 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARTHOLOMEW BOONE BROWN CLARK CLAY CRAWFORD DAVIESS DEARBORN DECATUR DELAWARE DUBOIS FAYETTE FLOYD FRANKLIN GREENE HAMILTON HANCOCK HARRISON HENDRICKS HENRY JACKSON JEFFERSON JENNINGS JOHNSON KNOX LAWRENCE MADISON MARION MARTIN MONROE MONTGOMERY MORGAN OHIO ORANGE OWEN PARKE PUTNAM RANDOLPH RIPLEY RUSH SCOTT SHELBY SULLIVAN SWITZERLAND UNION VERMILLION VIGO WASHINGTON WAYNE
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Madison, Pickaway, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 14:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Franklin; Madison; Pickaway; Union The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Franklin County in central Ohio Northwestern Pickaway County in central Ohio Eastern Madison County in central Ohio Southeastern Union County in central Ohio * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 232 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near London, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Columbus, Dublin, Westerville, Grove City, Upper Arlington, Gahanna, Hilliard, Worthington, Bexley, London, Jefferson, Canal Winchester, Groveport, Plain City, West Jefferson, Minerva Park, Ohio State University, Lake Darby, Easton and New California. This includes the following Interstates I-70 in Ohio between mile markers 80 and 109. I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 82 and 120. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Shelby, Spencer by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 14:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jefferson; Shelby; Spencer The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Spencer County in central Kentucky Western Shelby County in central Kentucky Southeastern Jefferson County in central Kentucky * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 236 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Middletown, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Shelbyville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY

