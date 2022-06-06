Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brevard, Volusia by NWS

A single-car crash on Cross Prairie Parkway in Kissimmee near Martin Settlement left a man dead shortly before 2 pm on Tuesday. According to Florida Troopers, a 60-year-old St. Cloud man was driving his pickup truck northbound on Cross Prairie Parkway when he struck the curb on the right side of the roadway causing him to overcorrect to the left. Witnesses say the man was driving above the posted speed limit. He drove off the roadway and into the grass median where his truck began to overturn ejecting him from the vehicle. The driver was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

1 DAY AGO