Brevard County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brevard, Volusia by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-06 15:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Indian River, St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 18:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Indian River; St. Lucie The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern St. Lucie County in east central Florida South central Indian River County in east central Florida * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 603 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Lakewood Park, or 8 miles southwest of Vero Beach South, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fort Pierce, Indrio, Fort Pierce Inlet, White City and Queens Cove. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Crews battle early-morning fire in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — No one was injured when a fire broke out in Fort Pierce Wednesday morning. Crews were called to a warehouse behind St. Lucie County Tire and Battery around 5 a.m. The fire was out by 7 a.m. Fire officials say the fire appears to...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wqcs.org

Treasure Coast Spared the Worst

Treasure Coast -Sunday June 5, 2022: Sporadic heavy rain fell Friday night through mid-day Saturday, but the Treasure Coast avoided the worst from a tropical depression that sped west to east across the state without becoming a tropical storm as predicted. The National Hurricane Center had issued Tropical Storm Warnings...
click orlando

‘Huge hazard:’ Daytona Beach leaders crack down on derelict boats

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – They’re eyesores, dangers to boaters, and create environmental hazards in Central Florida’s waters. Daytona Beach city leaders are cracking down on derelict boats. City commission just approved emergency funding to remove over a dozen. Those on the water said the problems they create...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
positivelyosceola.com

60-year-old St. Cloud man dies in in crash at Partin Settlement and Cross Prairie in Kissimmee

A single-car crash on Cross Prairie Parkway in Kissimmee near Martin Settlement left a man dead shortly before 2 pm on Tuesday. According to Florida Troopers, a 60-year-old St. Cloud man was driving his pickup truck northbound on Cross Prairie Parkway when he struck the curb on the right side of the roadway causing him to overcorrect to the left. Witnesses say the man was driving above the posted speed limit. He drove off the roadway and into the grass median where his truck began to overturn ejecting him from the vehicle. The driver was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
spacecoastdaily.com

Motorcyclist Dies After Fatal Crash on East Hibiscus Blvd. in Melbourne

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed 32-year-old Richard Abreu Tuesday morning in the area of East Hibiscus Boulevard and Oak Street. Police say when they arrived around 11:08 a.m. when officers discovered the operator of the motorcycle had sustained...
MELBOURNE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Intoxicated woman drives on the wrong side of US1 in Sebastian

A Vero Beach woman was charged with DUI after deputies observed her driving on the wrong side of the road with her vehicle hazards flashing in Sebastian, Florida. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office says that a deputy observed the woman, later identified as 25-year-old Christina Rose Genovese, near the Sebastian Walmart as she drove southbound in the northbound lane of U.S. Highway 1.
SEBASTIAN, FL
click orlando

Crumbl Cookies coming to Daytona Beach. Here’s where

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Crumbl Cookies already has eight locations around Central Florida but is now planning to open its first shops in Volusia County. One Daytona announced the cookie shop will be opening up in the shopping and entertainment complex. Crumbl will be opening between Painting with a Twist and Crab Knight, according to a release.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Millions of dollars in cocaine found by authorities after failed hand-off at Winter Park vegan restaurant

Investigators found millions of dollars in cocaine after witnessing a hand-off of a duffel bag full of the stuff outside Winter Park vegan restaurant Ethos Vegan Kitchen. According to an affadavit, investigators from the Department of Homeland Security were following Wayne Stout, Jr. as part of an investigation into money laundering. In the process of tailing Stout, they say they watched him rent a car, pull several coolers and bags out of an Orlando storage unit on Edgewater Drive and hand one bag off to another man in the parking lot of Ethos.
WINTER PARK, FL
click orlando

Missing 16-year-old girl returns home, Seminole deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 16-year-old girl returned home, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said Monday night. Deputies previously said Meredith Statton ran away from her home in Longwood. The sheriff’s office said the girl’s mother reported her missing Monday. [TRENDING: $5 a gallon ‘very...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Anti-Alabama Slurs Aside, Palm Coast Council Clears 251-Apartment Complex in Town Center

When approving apartment complexes are on local government boards’ agendas, whether through zoning changes, site plans or future land use plans, opponents, who are legion in Palm Coast and the rest of the county, cite all sorts of reasons to oppose them. Sometimes the concerns are soundly based on environmental or infrastructural issues, or lack of available space in schools, though those haven’t generally been issues locally. More often, opposition is based on exaggerations, fallacies, prejudice or nimbyism.
PALM COAST, FL

