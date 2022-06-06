ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellen Faces Grilling In Congress Over 'Wrong' Inflation Forecast

By Andrea Shalal, Trevor Hunnicutt, David Lawder
International Business Times
 2 days ago

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen faces a gauntlet of tough questions about how the Biden administration has handled the economy in Congress this week, after admitting she was "wrong" about the path inflation would take. Yellen testifies to the Senate Finance Committee Tuesday and the House of Representatives Ways...

