Roger M. Griffin Sr., age 80 of New London, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, in the Town of Lebanon (Waupaca Cty). He was born on June 29, 1941, Town of Lebanon, son of the late Mark and Odena (Ritchie) Griffin. On October 23, 1965, Roger was united in marriage to Ellie Schellin in New London. He served his country in the US Army. Roger operated Transport Oil in Wautoma and New London from 1965-1975. He then started Griffin Excavation from 1975 to 2005, from 2005-2010 he worked with his son at Ryan Griffin Excavating; he then drove trucks for farmers and black toppers until poor health forced his retirement.

NEW LONDON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO