ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, NY

PHOTOS: Cambridge Valley Balloon Festival

By Johan Sheridan
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oJi7v_0g2EpMBT00

CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Cambridge Valley Balloon Festival took place over the weekend, and the event organizers posted several pictures on social media. Take a look at the annual hot-air balloon gathering after a two-year hiatus:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ou500_0g2EpMBT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v1fj6_0g2EpMBT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kU4QS_0g2EpMBT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eaz6Z_0g2EpMBT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MaXei_0g2EpMBT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hg2yl_0g2EpMBT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44PT3c_0g2EpMBT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tgZNg_0g2EpMBT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mQ7j6_0g2EpMBT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wJDu6_0g2EpMBT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UZB4R_0g2EpMBT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NdY3h_0g2EpMBT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iyuui_0g2EpMBT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CHWJS_0g2EpMBT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VAth0_0g2EpMBT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HefD5_0g2EpMBT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gEAE9_0g2EpMBT00
Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Balloons launched on both Saturday and Sunday mornings, but winds grounded the hot-air balloons on both nights. Still, organizers said it was a fabulous success. Beforehand, on Friday morning, several balloonists visited the nearby Cambridge Central School to demonstrate how they inflate a hot-air balloon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cambridge, NY
Q 105.7

10 of the Best Rated Restaurants in the Heart of Lake George

Upstate New York welcomes all the bikers, passengers, and vendors to town for Americade 2022!. For nearly 40 years, 50,000 plus riders and passengers annually attend Americade in Lake George, "the world's largest multi-brand motorcycle touring rally." Thousands of bikers have already made their way up the Northway into the...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Air Balloons#Cambridge Central School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
Troy Record

Free summer music concert calendar

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. — Below is a list of free summer concerts happening around the area this year. Rockin’ On The River (Wednesdays 5:30-8:30) Waterfront/River Street Market. 7/20 – Super 400. 8/3. – Skeeter Creek. 8/17 – Saints and Liars/Hanzolo. ***************************************************************************************. 7/17. Troy Riverfront Festival...
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: Upstate Cookie Shack

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Located on North Greenbush Road in Rensselaer, Upstate Cookie Shack specializes in gourmet cookies. Opened in 2020, their long list of sweet offerings keeps people coming back day after day. The inspiration for the bakery came from a pure love for sweet treats. Owner Alicia Jansen says baking has always been […]
RENSSELAER, NY
96.9 WOUR

Albany Woman’s Lost Dog Rescued… by a Hollywood A-Lister!

An Albany woman who lost her dog was ecstatic to find that not only had her dog been found, it was found by an Oscar winner!. A woman going by "Sloth Turtle" on Facebook recently shared her story: Her small brown dog, named Blue, had gone missing. For over an hour, she drove all over the city asking if people had seen him. She decided to try over by the Greyhound bus terminal, where "there were so many cameramen and like 7 police cars."
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy