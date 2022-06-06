PHOTOS: Cambridge Valley Balloon Festival
CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Cambridge Valley Balloon Festival took place over the weekend, and the event organizers posted several pictures on social media. Take a look at the annual hot-air balloon gathering after a two-year hiatus:
Balloons launched on both Saturday and Sunday mornings, but winds grounded the hot-air balloons on both nights. Still, organizers said it was a fabulous success. Beforehand, on Friday morning, several balloonists visited the nearby Cambridge Central School to demonstrate how they inflate a hot-air balloon.
