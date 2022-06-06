ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five people killed in Flint house fire

By Wells Foster
 2 days ago

FLINT, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials say three children and two adults were killed in a Flint house on Monday, according to WNEM .

Fire crews first arrived at the home around 4:40 a.m. on the 1600 block of S. Euclid Ave.

Six people were inside the home at the time of the fire, Flint Police Chief Terence Green told WNEM.

One child is currently in the hospital, but their condition is not known at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but authorities said the home didn’t have any working smoke detectors.

