Marshall County, KY

Further details released on officer-involved Marshall County shooting

By WNKY Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENTON, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is continuing to investigate the officer-involved shooting that took place on Monday, May 16 around 2:10 p.m. in Marshall County. According to police, a preliminary investigation found that just after 1 p.m., the Marshall County Special Response...

Marshall County Daily

Hit and run in Calloway County 2 arrested and one still needed

Celebrate Summer with Red Wolf Pups, Dinosaurs, and More at the Woodlands Nature Station. Calvert City’s CC Metals & Alloys presents significant donation to Marshall County Hospital & Healthcare Foundation. On Saturday June 4th, 2022, the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office The Kentucky State Police, Graves County Sheriff’s Office, McCracken...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

3-year-old found safe in Massac Co. after following his dog into woods

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A 3-year-old boy was found safe after he followed his dog into a wooded area Wednesday morning, June 8 and became lost. According to the Massac County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the 3900 block of Staton Ridge Rd. around 11:37 a.m. for a missing child. They said the boy had left the home in an unknown direction.
MASSAC COUNTY, IL
Teen injured in vehicle vs. bicycle crash in Madisonville

A Madisonville teen was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a collision at West McLaughlin and South Main Street. According to the Madisonville Police Department, a 13-year-old was operating a bicycle on West McLaughlin and attempting to cross South Main at the same moment a vehicle driven by 60-year-old Kenneth Caraway of Madisonville was heading south on South Main.
MADISONVILLE, KY
County
Crime & Safety
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Reports of vandalism at Livingston County Ballpark

Acts of vandalism have been reported at the Livingston County Ballpark. That's according to the Livingston County Youth Baseball and Softball Association. In a Facebook post earlier this week, the Association asked residents to keep their eyes and ears open for talks of someone vandalizing the ballpark. They said there were obscene drawings spray painted on the new playgrounds, dugout, and even trees.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
Kentucky suspect shot and killed deputy who let him smoke after arrest

A Kentucky man used a hidden gun to shoot and kill a sheriff's deputy who let him go outside to smoke after an arrest last month. Gary Rowland, 30, was arrested on May 16 on drugs and firearm-related warrants, as well as absconding from parole. A multi-agency team was interviewing...
Crash Involving Four Semis Happened Tuesday on I-57 in Jefferson County

DIX – Interstate 57 at the Dix overpass was closed Tuesday for several hours as crews worked to clean up from a chain-reaction crash between four semi-trucks in a construction area. Illinois State Police reopened I-57 around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday with the crash first being reported around 11:30 a.m....
DIX, IL
Driver killed in head-on crash at Dunklin-Pemiscot County line

A semi rollover crash is blocked both southbound lanes of Interstate 55 in Scott County early Tuesday morning. MoDOT to hold public meeting on replacing Chester Bridge. The Missouri Department of Transportation is inviting the public to a meeting later this month about replacing the Chester Bridge. I-55 southbound near...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
Men who fell in Big Rivers manhole identified by coroner

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The two men who died after falling into a manhole at Big Rivers have been identified. The Henderson County Coroner’s Office has identified the men as Eric Williams, 34, of Henderson County, and Phillip Hill, 39, of Greenville. A cause of death for both men has yet to be released. […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
Former Marble Hill police chief sentenced to 9 months behind bars

MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - A former southeast Missouri police chief was sentenced to nine months behind bars. Marc F. Tragesser, 55, was sentenced for using excessive force while detaining a woman during a custody dispute. He pleaded guilty in January to a misdemeanor charge of deprivation of rights under...
MARBLE HILL, MO
Public Safety
Law Enforcement
High speed chase ends in arrest with numerous charges in Calloway County

On 6/5/2022 at approximately 1724 hours The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was requested by Mayfield Police to go to a residence on Wrather road and attempt to make contact with a Jacob Adkins who was wanted for questioning in reference to an incident that occurred in their city. Deputies responded to the area as requested. Shortly thereafter Captain Richard Steen observed a maroon truck northbound on Airport Road traveling at 67 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. As the truck passed, he observed that it matched the description of the truck Mayfield PD was looking for. An attempt to stop the vehicle was made. The vehicle sped up and continued north on Airport Road. After it crossed over Highway 80 it reached speeds of 100 MPH and failed to yield. The vehicle made several turns in an attempt to elude. Upon reaching the intersection of Short and Wrather Roads, the vehicle turned into a field. Deputies continued the pursuit into the field. After going about a mile into the field the vehicle started turning in circles and collided with two Sheriff’s vehicles, striking one-head on before stopping. The driver of the truck was confirmed to be Jacob Adkins, and he was charged with Fleeing and Evading 1st Degree, Wanton Endangerment, Assault 3rd Degree, Speeding, Resisting Arrest, Driving DUI Suspended 2nd Offense, Operating a Motor Vehicle without an Interlock Device, Failure to Wear Seat Belt, and Disregarding Stop Sign. Subject was transported to the Calloway County Jail.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Suspect arrested in connection with Charleston, Mo. homicide

Heartland college and medical center team up to help meet health care workforce needs. Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center is teaming up with Three Rivers Community College to address the healthcare workforce needs in the Heartland. Updated: 43 minutes ago. |. An economist weighs in on Marion this week as...
CHARLESTON, MO
Almo man charged with fleeing, wanton endangerment

ALMO – An Almo man faces several charges after allegedly fleeing from Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies and colliding with two sheriff’s vehicles. At approximately 5:24 p.m. Sunday, CCSO was requested by the Mayfield Police Department to go to a residence on Wrather Road and attempt to make contact with Jacob Adkins, 35, of Almo, who was wanted for questioning in reference to an incident that occurred in Mayfield. Deputies responded to the area as requested. Shortly thereafter, CCSO’s Captain Richard Steen observed a maroon truck northbound on Airport Road traveling at 67 mph in a 55 mph zone.
ALMO, KY
Teen hit by truck while crossing the street in Madisonville

A teen was taken to the hospital in Madisonville, Kentucky on Wednesday morning after being hit by a truck while crossing the street on a bicycle, according to police. The Madisonville Police Department says it happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of South Main Street and West McLaughlin Avenue.
MADISONVILLE, KY
Details released on shooting of Calloway County deputy

BENTON, Ky. (WEHT)  – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Response Team (CIRT) has released details on the death of a Calloway County deputy killed in the line of duty. Deputy Jody Cash was shot on May 16 at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office by Gary Rowland, 30, of Murray, Ky. The CIRT’s investigation revealed […]
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Kennett man dies in crash at Dunklin-Pemiscot County line

DUNKLIN-PEMISCOT COUNTY LINE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kennett man died in a crash on U.S. 412 at the Dunklin-Pemiscot County line on Tuesday morning, June 7. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2013 Lincoln MKX was driving on the wrong side of eastbound 412, about 4 miles east of Kennett, and was hit head-on by a 1994 Oldsmobile town car. The Oldsmobile then hit a 2002 Freightliner.
KENNETT, MO
Tennessee troopers seize 44 pounds of cocaine, fentanyl during traffic stop

JACKSON, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reports a trooper stopped a white GMC flatbed pulling a cargo trailer for a traffic violation on Monday. The driver informed the trooper that he was hired three days prior to transport the trailer and its contents from California to North Carolina to leave the trailer at a hotel and then return back to California. The driver cooperated with consent to search and the trooper searched the trailer finding old furniture wrapped in cellophane and a Volvo SUV covered in dust.

