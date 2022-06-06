Apple iOS16 Will Allow Users To Edit & Unsend iMessages

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. iOS 16, the next major version of iPhone software, made its debut at WWDC 2022, Apple's annual developer conference. There are actually quite a bit of new features, big, small and in-between. iOS 16 adds new ways to communicate like being able to edit messages you already sent in the Messages app, new tools to personalize your iPhone like the ability to customize the way your lock screen looks and new automations for sharing like the ability to have shared Photo Libraries with friends. All these add up to an iOS that feels fresh and contemporary. iOS 16 will likely be released this September alongside the heavily rumored iPhone 14 and will be available for the iPhone 8 and later.

