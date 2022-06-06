ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple iOS16 Will Allow Users To Edit & Unsend iMessages

By Hayley Hynes
hotnewhiphop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust when you thought your iPhone couldn't get any better, Apple comes through with a new update to solve (almost) all of your problems. Earlier today (June 6) the tech giant kicked off its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), where CEO Tim Cook spoke about what users can expect to see from...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

